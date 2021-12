FOR KANSANS wanting to visit friends and family this holiday season, filling up their gas tanks will be one of the most expensive price tags in decades. The national average price of gasoline recently rose to $3.42 a gallon, up from $2.11 a year ago, according to AAA. This means filling up your tank could be $10, $20 or $30 more expensive than a year ago. Filling up my pickup truck while I was driving across Kansas in late November was over $100, and unfortunately, these high prices are here to stay.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO