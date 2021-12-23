ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Pick Is In: Bears at Seahawks

chicagobears
 3 days ago

Local and national NFL analysts make their pick for...

www.chicagobears.com

The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Sunday morning, a report suggested Russell Wilson isn’t expected to reach a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end. He said a potential trade is “very real.”
NFL
FanSided

Bears fans just got a massive lump of coal in their Christmas stocking

Chicago Bears fans received the news that they will have a quarterback not named Justin Fields starting in Week 16. The Chicago Bears joined their division rivals in the Detroit Lions as the only teams in the NFC to be eliminated from playoff contention. That came after the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings on the Week 15 edition of Monday Night Football. The Bears now pivot to playing the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, but they will be doing so with a depleted quarterback depth chart.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Prediction and Preview

As we reach Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season, the afternoon slate features two teams playing on short weeks. The Chicago Bears will head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks, with both teams eagerly seeking a victory. The Bears (4-10) are coming off another embarrassing loss, this time against the Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football." Meanwhile, the Seahawks (5-9) just couldn't keep up with the Rams on the road in a game that was rescheduled and played on Tuesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
NFL
FanSided

49ers Christmas wish: Seahawks trade Russell Wilson in 2022

The 49ers would love nothing more than to have Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson traded out of the NFC West, and it looks like it might happen. For the first time since taking over the Seattle Seahawks‘ quarterbacking job back in 2012, Russell Wilson is going to be at the helm of a team that’ll finish with a losing record.
NFL
ESPN

Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf-Russell Wilson connection hasn't quite clicked

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf ran by Jalen Ramsey and had at least three yards on the Los Angeles Rams cornerback, in perfect position to haul in one of quarterback Russell Wilson's trademark deep balls to score the tying touchdown midway through the fourth quarter Tuesday night.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago Bears made a full effort to acquire Russell Wilson in the offseason. Would they — and Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy — be better off if the deal was made?

In an alternate universe in which the Chicago Bears made a deal for Russell Wilson, would they be battling for a playoff spot Sunday in his return to Seattle instead of worrying about pink slips in their paychecks? It’s interesting to wonder what could have been had the Bears been able to swing a massive trade for Wilson in March, and, boy, did they try to make it happen. Flash back to January ...
NFL
FanSided

NFL teams eliminated from playoffs 2022

Here are all the teams who have been eliminated from playoff contention through Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. Not every NFL team will be lucky enough to qualify for the postseason, as 18 will end up watching the playoffs from the couch at home after being eliminated. With...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A Christmas miracle from St. Nick: The Chicago Bears steal a last-minute victory with their 3rd-string quarterback as the hero

The winning play Sunday at Lumen Field was called “Q-H Swivel.” That’s according to Nick Foles, who began Week 16 as the Chicago Bears’ third-string quarterback and ended it as the team’s hero. In an all-or-nothing situation, with the Bears trailing the Seattle Seahawks by one point with 1 minute, 1 second remaining and lining up for a game-deciding two-point conversion, Foles came to the line ...
NFL

