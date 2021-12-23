The Pick Is In: Bears at Seahawks

As we reach Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season, the afternoon slate features two teams playing on short weeks. The Chicago Bears will head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks, with both teams eagerly seeking a victory. The Bears (4-10) are coming off another embarrassing loss, this time against the Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football." Meanwhile, the Seahawks (5-9) just couldn't keep up with the Rams on the road in a game that was rescheduled and played on Tuesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

