U.K.

Starmer thanks key workers for ‘saving countless lives’ in Christmas message

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Sir Keir Starmer has thanked key workers who have “saved countless lives” this year in his Christmas message to the nation.

The Labour leader used his Christmas message to thank NHS staff for the vaccine rollout and also paid tribute to the work of the armed forces at home and abroad.

In his message, released on Thursday night, Sir Keir said: “In the darkest of times, Christian values of kindness, of compassion and hope have shone through.

You keep our country safe. On behalf of all of us, I want to say a heartfelt thank you

“Communities have come together to help one another. Key workers have saved countless lives. Armed service men and women both here and abroad have, as ever, played a huge part in protecting us all.

“Our brilliant NHS, which has done so much good since Labour founded it almost 75 years ago now, has vaccinated the country.

“You keep our country safe. On behalf of all of us, I want to say a heartfelt thank you.”

In the message Sir Keir also reflected on the “unimaginable loss” experienced by many families this year, and that “for too many, there will be one less chair at the table for the Christmas meal”.

But looking ahead to next year, he added: “I believe that if we stick together, support each other and work together, we can find a path through.

“I know a better future is possible.”

