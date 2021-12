Having set its comedic bar so hilariously low with gross-out slapstick and gags, “Dumb and Dumber” has become an influential comedy classic. It’s also, to paraphrase one of my editors, a holiday movie in our house. When Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) set out on a cross-country trip to return a briefcase to the elusive Mary Swanson (Lauren Holly), they end up in Aspen — actually filmed in Estes Park at the historic (and “Shining”-inspiring) Stanley Hotel — for the holidays.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO