LAX travelers deal with holiday travel, Omicron concerns and strike

Holiday travel headaches and safety worries swelled Monday with thousands of flights cancelled and Omicron cases soaring, as people wrap up Christmas celebrations bruised by a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic.
About 8,300 flights were grounded and tens of thousands more delayed on the weekend -- one of the year's busiest travel periods -- with multiple airlines saying that Omicron spikes caused staffing shortages.
Effects rippled worldwide and the hurt has bled into the work week, with more than 2,000 flights cancelled Monday and over 700 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.
The highly transmissible Omicron strain has sent new cases skyrocketing across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns and cruise ships returning to port with infected passengers.
Comments / 0