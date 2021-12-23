LAX travelers deal with holiday travel, Omicron concerns and strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Holiday travel season is already in full swing at LAX, and these next few weeks are expected to be the busiest of the year at the airport. Officials say they expect to see up to 3.5 million travelers at Los Angeles International Airport between Thursday and Jan. 3 – the busiest travel period the airport has seen this year. In 2020, 1.85 million passengers made their way through LAX for the holidays, so the airport is expecting double the number of people it saw last year. However, passenger volume this year is still only about 77% of the...

