Travel

LAX travelers deal with holiday travel, Omicron concerns and strike

By Jaysha Patel
Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With the holidays right around the corner, people are traveling to see loved ones. The travel site Hopper's latest holiday reveal outlook ranked LAX as the second busiest airport this week for holiday travel. Amaya McCrey had a layover at LAX while heading back home...

www.fox5vegas.com

Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Surge In Omicron Cases Force Cancelation Of Hundreds Of Flights In South Florida, Around US

MIAMI (CBSMiami – Heading to the airport? Make sure you check the status of your flight and arrive early. Major airlines are canceling flights due to the surge in Omicron cases. At Miami International Airport, the ‘hustle and bustle’ is in full swing. “I’ve come up here to check-in and I see a thousand people,” said Steve Enrico-Campbell. “It’s Christmas Eve, you already know the chaos is about to begin,” said Joshua C, who’s traveling to the Virgin Islands. The chaos, starting early for some. “It’s terrible. I want to cry. I want to cry,” said Milady Bartolovich, who’s trying to get back to Madrid...
FLORIDA STATE
State
Hawaii State
#Omicron#Covid#Kabc#Lax#Hms Host
spectrumnews1.com

LAX holding pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for holiday travelers

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — People traveling during the holiday season can get free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots at LAX on two consecutive Wednesdays — Wednesday and Dec. 29. The pop-up clinic, located at the Lower/Arrivals Level of the Tom Bradley International Terminal, will be open from 11...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Boston

United And Delta Cancel 300+ Flights Around The Country On Christmas Eve Due To Omicron Spread

BOSTON (CBS) — Travel this Christmas season has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, but two major airlines were forced to cancel over 300 Christmas Eve flights as COVID-19 hits their crews. United and Delta have confirmed they had to cancel flights because of Omicron and staffing shortages. “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a United Airlines spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.” United...
BOSTON, MA
Fox5 KVVU

40 flights canceled at Harry Reid Airport after Christmas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Harry Reid International Airport's website showed 40 canceled arrivals and departures as of 1 p.m. on Sunday. The cancellations continue a trend FOX5 has been tracking since Friday. Airlines have said hundreds of cancellations are due to staff shortages tied to COVID-19. More than 700 flights...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
AFP

Scrapped flights, resurgent Covid deliver gut punch to holiday season

Holiday travel headaches and safety worries swelled Monday with thousands of flights cancelled and Omicron cases soaring, as people wrap up Christmas celebrations bruised by a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic. About 8,300 flights were grounded and tens of thousands more delayed on the weekend -- one of the year's busiest travel periods -- with multiple airlines saying that Omicron spikes caused staffing shortages. Effects rippled worldwide and the hurt has bled into the work week, with more than 2,000 flights cancelled Monday and over 700 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has sent new cases skyrocketing across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns and cruise ships returning to port with infected passengers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Christmas Eve Travelers Making The Best Of The Holiday After Hundreds Of Flights Canceled

DENVER (CBS4)- Slow but steady was the pace at Denver International Airport on Friday as people left for trips and picked up loved ones before the holiday. Everyone was busy except one Fort Collins woman named Kelsey. She had time to sit and enjoy her coffee. (credit: CBS) “I was actually checking in for my flight and I realized that I couldn’t check-in,” she said. She is flying United Airlines and her flight to Chicago to see her family was canceled. United and Delta Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with just hours’ notice before many were expecting...
DENVER, CO
CBS LA

LAX Expecting 3.5 Million Holiday Travelers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Holiday travel season is already in full swing at LAX, and these next few weeks are expected to be the busiest of the year at the airport. Officials say they expect to see up to 3.5 million travelers at Los Angeles International Airport between Thursday and Jan. 3 – the busiest travel period the airport has seen this year. In 2020, 1.85 million passengers made their way through LAX for the holidays, so the airport is expecting double the number of people it saw last year. However, passenger volume this year is still only about 77% of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Holiday travel ramps up at LAX, approaching pre-pandemic levels

With the holidays just around the corner, the Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday was expected to record one of its busiest days of this year’s holiday travel season. On Sunday, LAX officials expected up to 200,000 travelers to use the airport. The holiday travel period started Thursday, and airport officials warned people to arrive […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox5 KVVU

Holidays during COVID wave: traveling, treatment and tests

As millions of Americans take to the skies this holiday, the rapid spread of omicron variant continues nationwide. While some countries in Asia imposed restrictions to try to contain the highly contagious omicron variant, governments in Europe and elsewhere preached common sense despite reporting record daily cases this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

LAX Travelers Face New Challenges During Holiday Rush

With over 200,000 travelers set to travel through LAX on Sunday alone, the holiday travel season has officially arrived. However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, travel is much more complicated in 2021.
LIFESTYLE

