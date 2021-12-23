ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LDH: Federal allocations of monoclonal antibody treatments paused due to Omicron variant’s resistance to monoclonal antibody therapies

By Wafb Staff
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Louisiana Department of Health is pausing the administration of monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments at LDH-run mAb treatment sites in response to a federal decision to cease state allocations. LDH sites previously offered two mAb treatments: REGEN-COV and bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together. However, recent...

www.ksla.com

