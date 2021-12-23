ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Celebrate Veganuary With These 14 Tasty Vegan Restaurants Across the World

nitravelnews.com
 5 days ago

The rise in veganism and plant-based eating shows no sign of slowing down. At the beginning of 2021, a record-breaking 500,000 people had signed up to the Veganuary challenge – double the number of people who signed up in January 2019 – and the prediction is this number will be even...

nitravelnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
1230 ESPN

Loveland Restaurant to Be On Cooking Channel Because of Their Tasty Balls

You can get balls on stuff, you can get balls with stuff, and you can always get just a plain, old bucket of balls. They're definitely unique, and they'll be on Food Paradise. It was in early October of 2021 that 'Restaurant Impossible' came to Loveland for a couple days to help out Casa Real. Now, 'Food Paradise,' which is also on the Cooking Channel, will be featuring another Loveland joint.
LOVELAND, CO
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back an Odd Burger for the Holidays

McDonald's lovers looking for a unique menu item should look into traveling to Japan, where the Gracoro Burger is back on the menu this winter. The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell. This item is surely one of the most peculiar on the fast-food chain's menu.
RESTAURANTS
click orlando

Owner of Orlando’s King Bao talks future of business, franchising, opening a vegan restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chef Vic Nguyen opened his bao bun-focused restaurant, King Bao, along Mills Avenue in Orlando’s Mills 50 District in 2016 during his wife’s pregnancy. “I was doing sushi (at Shari Sushi Lounge) at the time and then I had to figure out something where I can stay home and not have to work as a chef the whole time,” Nguyen said. “I was like thinking I was going to do some kind of sandwich place and then my brother came up with an idea of doing a bao restaurant... he gave me the idea and I ran with it.”
ORLANDO, FL
One Green Planet

Gordon Ramsay Turns New Leaf, Serves Vegan Burger at New Chicago Restaurant

Gordon Ramsay has turned over a new leaf and is now going to be serving vegan burgers at his new restaurant in Chicago. Ramsay, who was once a huge critic of all things vegan, seems to have had a change of heart. The new Gordon Ramsay Burger Restaurant features eight signature burgers handcrafted by Ramsay, one of which is vegan! It comes with all of the tasty toppings that you would expect as well as a vegan patty as the star of the show.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
vegnews.com

These 15 Vegan Restaurants Will Cater Your Christmas Dinner

Christmas Day can be spent in so many ways—there’s gifts to unwrap, kids to entertain, basketball to watch, snowballs to chuck, and boozy vegan eggnog to sip leisurely by a roaring fire. Cooking isn’t a top priority for many, and yet food is an extremely important element of the celebratory day. Whether that’s Christmas brunch or dinner, we demand a feast … most just don’t want to spend all day preparing it. Cue the professionals. From gooey vegan cinnamon rolls to an impressive plant-based roast, these restaurants have your holiday covered.
RESTAURANTS
Shropshire Star

Christmas celebrations continue across world despite shadow cast by Covid

Christmas celebrations were subdued in much of India but New Zealanders marked Christmas in the warmth of mid-summer with few restrictions. Families and communities have been marking Christmas Day across the globe despite varying levels of coronavirus-related restrictions. In South Korea, the toughest social distancing rules remained in place, requiring...
WORLD
TrendHunter.com

Veganuary-Themed Food Campaigns

The Birds Eye 'Do What You Canuary' campaign is being launched by the brand in the UK to encourage consumers to make as many small changes as they can to try out a meat-free, plant-based diet. The campaign highlights the brand's meat-free products and takes a more relaxed approach to the yearly tradition of cutting out meat in favor of a plant-based diet. This comes as an extension of the existing marketing endeavors and could help to draw in more consumers who might be a bit hesitant to try out a new diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
ftnnews.com

2022 Travelling in a New Vegan World Summit

The Vegan Travel Association (VTA) announced the '2022 Travelling in a New Vegan World Summit' (#NVW22). This virtual event will take place over 17 days on the platform Hey Summit - a global collaboration software used to host summits, talk-series, conferences and events. The Travelling in a New Vegan World Summit will take place January 15th - 31st, 2022 with an Opening Session on January 14th and best of all - admission is free.
SUMMIT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink#Sainsbury#British#Visithungary Com#Slovenian
spectrumnews1.com

Celebrating 2021’s 101 best restaurants list

Well, it's that time of year again. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Times unveiled its annual 101 best restaurants of LA. To celebrate the much-anticipated guide, the Times threw a party featuring bites from 30 of LA's top restaurants followed by a live debut of the top-secret list. What...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vegoutmag.com

New and Upcoming Vegan Products We Discovered at Plant-Based World Expo

From salmon and fried chicken to omelets and salami sticks, there are many innovative vegan products debuting this year!. Plant-Based World is an annual expo in North America and Europe where food brands showcase their current and upcoming vegan products to retail buyers, investors, and members of the press. Attendees get to sample vegan food and drink items, chat with entrepreneurs, and listen to seminars on various topics in the food and business world. While Plant-Based World is closed to the public, we attended the North American expo this month and are here to bring you the great news of what’s to come. Here’s a list of new and upcoming vegan products we discovered at the Plant-Based World Expo!
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Phoenix

Plant-based dining continues to grow in popularity, so whether you’re a strict vegan, a flexitarian—or just want to add a few more vegetables into your diet, Phoenix has plenty of options for you. From trendy dinner spots with great cocktails to hole in the wall vegan eateries with drool-worthy desserts, the restaurants serving up incredible meat-free dishes are more varied than ever, so we’ve rounded up our favorites to help you find your next favorite dining destination. Many are entirely plant-based, while others have meat on the menu—but still feature some of the best vegetarian in the city.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
Country
Malaysia
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ecowatch.com

How to Participate in Veganuary 2022

Are you looking for a New Year’s Resolution that will be healthy for both you and the planet?. Veganuary is here to support you in trying out a plant-based diet for the first 31 days of 2022, and maybe beyond. “I think that January is the perfect time to...
RECIPES
Click10.com

Ring in 2022 virtually with celebrations across the globe

Before South Florida rings in the New Year, there will be many countries across the world that celebrate the start of 2022 ahead of us. Tune in to Local10.com or visit our Facebook page beginning at 6 a.m. Friday to watch fireworks displays and other New Year’s celebrations from New Zealand to the United Kingdom, ending with the Times Square Ball drop in New York City -- all from the safety of your own home!
CELEBRATIONS
Mashed

This Is The World's Largest Underwater Restaurant

The way in which food is enjoyed is constantly evolving. From chefs to sommeliers and restaurateurs to bartenders, those who work in the food and restaurant industry are continuously looking for new, innovative ways to make dining out a bigger, more lavish, and immersive experience. Take the Eiffel Tower for example. The Parisian landmark offers three different food experiences including The Champagne Bar (located at the very top), The Buffets for quick dining, and Jules Verne, which is a luxurious Michelin-starred restaurant (via Tour Eiffel). New York City also has several outstanding food experiences, many of which take place miles high in the sky. Just recently, the city revealed Summit One Vanderbilt, a 1,401-foot-tall building situated next to Grand Central Terminal that offers "elevated snacks and bar service" from 93 floors up in the sky, per The New York Post.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

The best wine deals for January 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the impending new year or any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries. So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

10 best vegetarian cookbooks: Meat-free meals for your recipe repertoire

The demand for vegetarian recipes has grown hugely over the past few years. While many people are shifting to an entirely meat-free diet, loads of us just want to up our intake of health-giving veg and save those steaks for special occasions. Sustainability and cost are also nudging home cooks towards more fruit and veg-based meals: as we become more aware of the ethical concerns and impact on the planet that meat production throws up, we’ve come to realise that we can shrink our carbon footprint and our food budget by focusing a little less on animals and more on...
RECIPES
The Independent

11 best vegan products to try this Veganuary and beyond

Just a few short years ago, the idea of seeing specialist vegan food sections in the meat aisles of supermarkets seemed like plant-based pie-in-the-sky thinking. Yet here we are today with just that, an abundance of animal-free products adorning the shelves of most mainstream stores. What a time to be alive.About 1.5 million people in Britain are thought to be vegan, and the shift in retailers’ offerings – and thinking – is making their lives a hell of a lot easier. But the extent of options can still be variable depending on where you live, especially if that is outside...
RECIPES
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy