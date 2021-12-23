Live Like A Local On The Canary Islands

Viking (www.viking.com) has officially taken delivery of Viking Octantis, the company’s first of two new purpose-built expedition ships. The delivery ceremony took place yesterday morning ( 22 Wednesday) at Fincantieri’s VARD shipyard in Søviknes, Norway. Viking Octantis hosts 378 guests and will now set sail toward South America to welcome guests in January 2022 for Viking’s first voyages to Antarctica. Viking Octantis will be officially named in April 2022 in New York City by her ceremonial godmother, Liv Arnesen, the famed explorer and educator. The ship then makes her way to the Great Lakes, for a series of voyages during spring and summer. A second, identical sister ship, Viking Polaris, joins the fleet in August 2022 for journeys to the Arctic and Antarctica.
Comments / 0