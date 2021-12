On December 24th, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that the Mets are expected by others in the game to trade at least one of Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith this winter. While they once seemed like future stalwarts of the Mets’ young position player core, down seasons have taken the shine off of both of them. If Smith is truly on the trade block, he could be a possibility for the Yankees to consider as a potential player at first base, especially if they have already decided to move on from Luke Voit there.

