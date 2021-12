A theft around Christmas time is not only disheartening but also can be a world-changer for some people, especially for Houma native Christopher Bergeron. Bergeron has worked at Mr. Ronnie’s Donuts for nearly three years. General Manager Wendy Picou described Chris as a dedicated employee and said he always got to work, and if something happened to his bike, he would walk. She said a lot of people make excuses and Bergeron never did, “he shows up, he does his job, and he is very dedicated and loyal. He’s a hard worker.” Just a week shy of Christmas, Bergeron knocked off of his shift at 6 a.m. to find the seat stolen off of his bike.

