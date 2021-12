Ford has captured a tremendous accolade with the Mustang Mach-E after Kelley Blue Book announced that the all-electric crossover is the Electric Vehicle Best Buy for 2022. “As the electric vehicle (EV) market starts to heat up, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is landing some of the best punches in the EV battle,” KBB wrote in their extensive review of the Mach-E. “Available for sale in all 50 states, the Mustang Mach-E brings some of the best plug-in style, tech, and performance available among (relatively) affordable electric cars. Its SUV-leaning shape and fresh attitude also contribute to the Mach-E’s value to both Ford and to the emerging EV landscape.”

