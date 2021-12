City Of Pittsburgh Offices, Facilities Adjust Hours For The Holidays

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh announced that its offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Pittsburgh parks are not affected, but Citiparks is changing hours at some facilities because of the holidays:

Healthy Active Living Centers (Senior Centers)

CLOSED – Friday, December 24, 2021

CLOSED – Friday, December 31, 2021

Recreation Centers

CLOSED – Friday, December 24, 2021

CLOSED – Friday, December 31, 2021

Schenley Park Skating Rink

Christmas Eve, Friday December 24 – One Session: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

CLOSED – Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25, 2021

New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31 – One Session: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

OPEN – New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, 2021 – Regular Schedule

Mellon Park Tennis Center

Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24 – Closes at 4 p.m.

CLOSED – Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25, 2021

New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31 – Closes at 4 p.m.

CLOSED – New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, 2022