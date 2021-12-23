ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATF Offers Up To $10K Reward In Denton Pawn Shop Firearms Burglary

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 3 days ago

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The ATF and its law enforcement partners are offering a big reward for information related to a pawn shop burglary where 34 guns were stolen.

Two video stills of one of the burglars wanted in connection with a firearms theft from a Denton pawn shop. (Credit: ATF)

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, in the early morning, two men broke into All State Pawn on 1116 S. Woodrow Lane in Denton by breaking through the walls of the building.

Surveillance video showed that one suspect began gathering firearms that were being stored in the back of the building, while the other suspect pulled up in a white 2015-2017 Ford Fusion in a parking lot next to the pawn shop to collect the guns.

The ATF is working with the Denton Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation to catch the criminals before the guns are used in other crimes.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF. We are asking the public to please let authorities know if you recognize these individuals,” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.

The ATF released two photos of the suspect who broke in and is offering an award to anyone who provides information leading to their arrest.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov , through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips .

