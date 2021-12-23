ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Downtown Roadway Gets New Surface

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 5 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Beginning on Monday, January 3, City contractors will begin concrete work in the area of Shoreline Boulevard from Powers Street to Lomax Street and IH-37 from Mesquite Street to Shoreline Boulevard. These road improvements are part of the City’s Street Preventative Maintenance Program.

Construction will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is anticipated to be completed in six weeks. Motorists are asked to be aware of the work zone as the contractors will be working in the intersections and roadway shoulders.

Safety is a top priority. Motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, and seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

For more information, please call Sr. Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
The Hill

Fauci on Fox's Jesse Watters: He 'should be fired on the spot'

Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility. At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction
The Hill

Biden preaches concern, not panic on omicron

President Biden on Tuesday sought to strike a balance between reassuring Americans about the coming wave of omicron infections, but also to once again try to persuade the public to take precautions. During remarks at the White House, Biden outlined a plan to increase testing, speed up the vaccination campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge

The NHL is not sending players to the Beijing Olympics over concerns that the pandemic will disrupt the league’s ability to complete a full season. Two people with direct knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league informed the NHL Players’ Association it was exercising its right to withdraw from the Beijing Games because there was a material disruption to the season.
NHL
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

320
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy