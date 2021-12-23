Downtown Roadway Gets New Surface

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Beginning on Monday, January 3, City contractors will begin concrete work in the area of Shoreline Boulevard from Powers Street to Lomax Street and IH-37 from Mesquite Street to Shoreline Boulevard. These road improvements are part of the City’s Street Preventative Maintenance Program.

Construction will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is anticipated to be completed in six weeks. Motorists are asked to be aware of the work zone as the contractors will be working in the intersections and roadway shoulders.

Safety is a top priority. Motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, and seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

For more information, please call Sr. Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com.