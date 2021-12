Baby fever has taken over for Kodak and his girlfriend, Maranda Johnson. Months ago, it was officially announced that Kodak was expecting his second child with the real estate agent, and it all came as a shock considering he was recently cuddled up with rapper Mellow Rackz on Instagram. The two seemingly suggested that they were engaged, but that soon quickly fizzled and there were reports that the couple was no more.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO