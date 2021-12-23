Yellowstone: “No Kindness for the Coward” Recap

If you haven’t watched the latest episode of Yellowstone there are plenty of spoilers coming, and it’s looking as though things are only going to get worse for the Dutton family, but in ways that will at least allow them to fight back in a way that they understand, and their opponents might not be able to match. There are a few upsides to this episode, potentially, since it would appear that John Dutton is getting a bit lonely in the main lodge all by himself. While he imparts the idea to Beth that the lodge was built to house the entire Dutton clan, Beth is adamant that he ask Rip, rather than use her as an intermediary, which makes sense. It would mean more coming from John if he were to ask Rip to move himself and Beth, and Carter no less, to the main lodge. It would appear that Beth still has a soft spot for Carter, as does Rip, who’s seen teaching the boy a few things, while Beth makes a deal with Carter that he follow what she says if he wants a better life. Hey, it’s better than sleeping in the barn, trying to stay warm, and wondering if he’s going to be kicked out at any moment.

