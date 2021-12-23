ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2021) - Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTCQB: NABIF) (FSE: A2PL) ("Nabis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Borr Drilling (BORR) Reports Insider Trades Following Recent Equity Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reference is made to Borr Drilling Limited's (NYSE: BORR) stock exchange announcements of December 28, 2021, relating to the pricing of the equity offering through the subscription and allocation of a total of 13,333,333 in new depository receipts (the "Offer Shares"), representing the beneficial interests in the same number of the Company's underlying common shares, each at a subscription price of USD 2.25 per Offer Share (equivalent to NOK 19.97 per Offer Share), raising gross proceeds of USD 30 million. The Offer Shares will be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Giga-tronics (GIGA) Enters Share Exchange Agreement with BitNile Holdings (NILE) and Gresham

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Giga-tronics Incorporated (“Giga”) (OTCQB: GIGA) today announced that it has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (“Agreement”) with BitNile Holdings, Inc. (“BitNile”) (NYSE American: NILE) and BitNile’s global defense subsidiary, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“Gresham”) providing for Giga’s acquisition of Gresham. The transaction combines Giga, a producer of sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare threat emulation systems and RF filters, with Gresham, a global provider of proprietary, purpose-built electronic solutions to militaries and leading defense companies around the world in the areas of RF devices, power electronics, automated test and missile launch.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Announces 8.24M Share Private Placement at $0.425/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, announced today that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to issue, in a private placement, 8,235,297 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,235,297 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.425 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant, for expected gross proceeds to Histogen of approximately $3.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.425 per share of common stock, will be exercisable commencing six months and one day following the date of issuance for a period of five and one-half years from the date of issuance.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Usha Resources Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Raises $1,889,130.80 in Quarter

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB: USHAF) is pleased to announce that, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In total, 3,414,335 units (the "Units") were issued at $0.30 per Unit in both tranches raising gross proceeds of $1,024,300.40.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placement#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#The Company#Offering#U S Persons#Multilateral Instrument#Special Transactions#Company
StreetInsider.com

Clariant to purchase BASF’s U.S. Attapulgite business assets

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acquisition of BASF’s U.S. Attapulgite business assets for USD 60 million in cash. Strengthens Clariant’s technology leading position in the purification of edible oils and renewable fuels. BASF’s Attapulgite business...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497J BARRETT OPPORTUNITY FUND

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Re: Barrett Opportunity Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) Pursuant to Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”), as amended, and pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the regulations thereunder, the Fund, hereby certifies that the form of Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information that would have been filed under Rule 497(b) or (c) under the 1933 Act would not have differed from that contained in the most recent amendment for the Fund dated December 29, 2021, and filed electronically as Post-Effective Amendment No. 60 to the Fund’s Registration Statement on Form N-1A on December 17, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (ANRN) Opens at $10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU) (NASDAQ: AHRN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 27,500,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. Ahren Acquisition...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Elis: Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia. Saint-Cloud, December 28, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
StreetInsider.com

UFP Industries (UFPI) Acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing for $25M

UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that its subsidiary, Deckorators, Inc., has acquired Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Inc. (Ultra), a leading manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates and railing, for $25 million. The transaction includes $2 million to be paid if certain future performance goals are met. Founded in 1996 and based...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sells Equity Stake in Ampere for $127.7M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC (“Ampere”) to Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere’s other limited liability company members (“Purchaser”). Purchaser exercised its right to purchase MACOM’s entire equity interest in Ampere in exchange for a predetermined cash consideration amount of approximately $127.7 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (WTMAU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 485BPOS Investment Managers Seri

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM. We consent to the references to our firm in the Post-Effective Amendment to the Registration Statement on Form N-1A of Investment Managers Series Trust and to the use of our report dated October 29, 2021 on the financial statements and financial highlights of KL Allocation Fund, a series of the Investment Managers Series Trust. Such financial statements and financial highlights appear in the 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders which are also incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement. We also consent to the references to us in the Prospectus and in the Statement of Additional Information.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating on Palatin Technologies (PTN) Following Initiation of Phase 3 Melody-1 Trial

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating and $5.00 price target on Palatin Technologies (NYSE: PTN), following initiation ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Principal Listing Exchange for the Fund: NYSE Arca, Inc. | (Ticker Symbol: URNM) Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund’s prospectus, which contains more information about the Fund and...
MARKETS
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Entrepreneur

7 Amazing Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Income in 2022

Charting record highs, 2021 has been an outstanding year for the U.S. equity markets with a year-end rally propelling the indices to historic levels. Buoyed by an accelerated pace of immunization, solid fiscal stimulus packages, healthy labor market conditions, accommodative Federal Reserve stance and robust economic expansion, the outgoing year appears to be on cruise mode. Moreover, the domestic homebuilding market is taking off, while the increase in consumer spending suggests solid momentum for the overall economy.
STOCKS
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy