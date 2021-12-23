Power Group Announces Acquisition of 1315843 B.C. Ltd.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced its intention not to proceed, under current circumstances, with its data-communications-related technical sale to Hengtong Rockley Technology Co. Ltd., its joint venture (“the JV”) with Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. (“Hengtong”). As a result, Rockley issued an updated business outlook for full year 2021 and 2022. The decision not to proceed with the sale is due to the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce placing Hengtong and certain of its affiliates on the BIS “Entity List” with an effective date of December 17, 2021, which means the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR) prohibits companies from providing products and technologies to organizations on the “Entity List” without prior authorization. The Company is currently reviewing its relationship with the JV and will make appropriate decisions based on its findings.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO