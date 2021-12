“Looking for an entry point is encouraged…Where is the entry zone, assuming Friday’s low and last week’s low around the round 4,600-century mark may not be it? If 4,600 is broken to the downside, the area between this month’s closing low at 4,513 and 4,591, the close ahead of the Dec. 7 gap, is worth focusing on. Additionally, if a retest of the SPX’s recent low is in the cards, note that this month’s closing low was also the site of the August peak, and is also the current site of the SPX’s 80-day moving average. If this month’s closing low is retested, ensure the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX — 21.57) is below 29 before entering, as this level has marked multiple highs this year.”

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO