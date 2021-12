Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Evercel, Inc. (OTC Pink: EVRC) today announced that Daniel Allen has provided his resignation as the Chief Executive Officer of Evercel, effective December 17, 2021. Although Mr. Allen will no longer serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Evercel, Mr. Allen has stated his intention to continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). In light of Mr. Allen’s resignation, the Board has commenced planning discussions to appoint new leadership. In the interim, a Special Committee of the Board (the “Special Committee”), which was originally formed to review various Evercel matters and disclosures, will manage the day-to-day operations of Evercel.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO