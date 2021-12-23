Is Now the Time to Pick up Papa John's Stock?

In this note, the Anchor investment team has selected five global equities that we believe are worth keeping an eye on in the year ahead. In compiling this list, we have tried to identify shares that are not necessarily in all of our portfolios (as our portfolios have different mandates and risk-return profiles). However, we did try and find stocks that indicate how we pick our shares and that mirror our philosophy in this regard. From a market perspective, it has been an interesting year with the difficult spot being emerging markets (EMs). However, by and large, if investors had taken some equity risk, they would have had a relatively good year and, especially on a two-year view (from the start of 2020), it has been a pleasing outcome.

