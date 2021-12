Just a reminder that Columbus Catholic Schools is using the messaging platform SchoolMessenger to communicate with families via email, phone or text messaging in regards to closures, early dismissals and other district wide news. For the texting option, you have to opt in, which you can do now by texting the number 67587 with the word YES. You will receive a bounceback message a few minutes later saying you have now been opted in. See the photo below for more information.

COLUMBUS, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO