Personal Savings Decline As Inflation Takes a Toll

By Medora Lee
thebalance.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s how many years it’s been since consumers saved so little in a month, according to government data released Thursday, reflecting how much the recent surge in inflation has eaten into incomes. The seasonally adjusted annual personal saving rate—that’s the share of after-tax income that consumers save...

www.thebalance.com

Related
Union Leader

The Week Ahead: Looking for where inflation takes root

Yes, the American economy is a consumption economy. And most of what we consume are services such as haircuts, Uber rides and Netflix queues. Holiday shoppers are experiencing higher prices and lower supplies as they work through their Christmas wish lists. This inflation may catch shoppers off-guard, and it certainly has gotten the attention of investors, the Federal Reserve and Congress.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The Federal Reserve is finally taking inflation seriously

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged yesterday what most business leaders have known for months: inflation has emerged as a serious business problem for the first time in half a century. Powell said the Fed is going to speed up plans to wind down its bond-buying program, and could raise rates three times next year to combat price pressures. He disputed the notion that the Fed has fallen “behind the curve.”
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

What your inflation take says about you

Expectations around inflation tend to fluctuate depending on factors like age, income, and Hogwarts house (OK, not that one)—and the differences can be pretty significant. The November results of the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations—which measures what different groups think the median inflation rate will be in three years—revealed that Americans...
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: The poor are likely to take a beating from inflation

With inflation now rising faster than at any time in the last four decades, economists are debating which group suffers more from inflation, the poor or the rich. This kind of economywide question is not easy to answer, especially when rates of inflation have been so low in recent times and hard data are scarce. Nor is it obvious how exactly to compare the losses to the poor to the losses to wealthier groups. Nonetheless, the arguments suggest that the poor are likely to take a beating.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Personal Income#Price Index#The Federal Reserve
NEWSBTC

Investors Take Refuge In Bitcoin As Inflation Rises

Inflation rates have been rising for some time now. This is attributed to the indiscriminate printing of fiat money by the Fed and has been a growing concern to investors, especially those investing for the long term. United States inflation rates have now risen to 7% as Biden’s administration continues to be rocked by inflation concerns.
BUSINESS
thebalance.com

What Is a Consumer Sentiment Index?

Consumer sentiment indexes are leading economic indicators that measure changes in the outlook for the economy. They are based on how shoppers feel about their interest and willingness to buy things in the future. In most cases, the researchers who calculate the indexes interview panels of consumers. The best-known of...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The Fed taking a more decisive approach on inflation

An unexpected acceleration in US PPI inflation (0.8% M/M and 9.6% Y/Y) yesterday triggered a temporary rise in US bond yields, reinforcing the case for decisive Fed action at today’s policy decision. Part of the move was reversed (in a risk-off context). US yields finally finished the session 2.5 bps/3.0bps higher across the curve, with rise solely due to a higher real yield. German yields, also closed 1.0/1.5 bp higher in a technical rebound. The mix of persistent inflation risk and uncertainty on the impact of omicron for (global) growth weighed on risky assets. US equities lost between 0.3% (Dow) and 1.14% (Nasdaq). The dollar gained modestly (DXY close at 96.57, EUR/USD at 1.126). The yen didn’t profit from save haven flows (USD/JPY close 113.70).
BUSINESS
