Personal Savings Decline As Inflation Takes a Toll

An unexpected acceleration in US PPI inflation (0.8% M/M and 9.6% Y/Y) yesterday triggered a temporary rise in US bond yields, reinforcing the case for decisive Fed action at today’s policy decision. Part of the move was reversed (in a risk-off context). US yields finally finished the session 2.5 bps/3.0bps higher across the curve, with rise solely due to a higher real yield. German yields, also closed 1.0/1.5 bp higher in a technical rebound. The mix of persistent inflation risk and uncertainty on the impact of omicron for (global) growth weighed on risky assets. US equities lost between 0.3% (Dow) and 1.14% (Nasdaq). The dollar gained modestly (DXY close at 96.57, EUR/USD at 1.126). The yen didn’t profit from save haven flows (USD/JPY close 113.70).
