Bay Area man arrested following fatal shooting of Sacramento man

A Santa Clara County man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old Sacramento man.

Nicholas Jose Carrillo IV, 20, of Morgan Hill, was charged Wednesday morning with murder , attempted murder and assault with a firearm, Gilroy police reported .

On Nov. 24 between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. a vehicle was shot in Gilroy near Monterey St. and Leavesley Rd. When police responded to the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics attempted to revive one of the victims, identified as 43-year-old Jorge Barraza of Sacramento, but he died, officials said. The second victim was transported to a local trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.

An arrest warrant was sent out Tuesday for Carrillo. Following an investigation by Morgan Hill police, Santa Clara County Special Enforcement Team, the Regional Enforcement Allied Computer Team and the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, Carrillo was detained in the 18000 block of Hale Ave. in Morgan Hill on Dec. 22.