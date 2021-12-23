ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen’s touching brooch tribute to Prince Philip in speech as she reflects on loss of husband on first Christmas alone

By Matt Wilkinson
 3 days ago

THE Queen will reflect on the loss of beloved husband Prince Philip in her Christmas Day speech — with a photo of him by her side.

It shows the pair recreating a honeymoon picture on their 60th anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxL8A_0dUsfCaV00
2021: The Queen sits alongside the anniversary photo and wears the treasured brooch while recording her Christmas Day speech
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000zNr_0dUsfCaV00
The honeymoon brooch is on show as the newlyweds are pictured at Broadlands in 1947

Sources say the Queen, 95, gives the most emotional and personal annual TV address of her near 70-year reign.

A treasured brooch will also be worn by the Queen as a further touching tribute to Prince Philip when she delivers her Christmas Day speech.

Her Majesty put on the sapphire chrysanthemum jewellery during her honeymoon in 1947 and at their 60th wedding anniversary.

The framed photo of the Diamond Wedding couple in 2007 appears on a desk beside her in the pre-recorded address to the nation.

Unlike previous years, when she has had many pictures of her family around her, it is the sole image.

Details of her speech emerged as Harry and Meghan released the first picture of her great-granddaughter Lilibet — also the Queen’s pet name as a child.

The monarch will reflect on the loss of her beloved husband in her first Christmas speech since his death at the age of 99 in April.

Her romantic gestures come in a message which senior aides have described as “particularly personal”.

A single image released by the Queen last night shows her resplendent in a Christmas red Angela Kelly wool shift dress as she filmed the speech at Windsor Castle around three weeks ago.

Her honeymoon brooch was made with sapphires and diamonds in platinum and presented to her in 1946. Following her wedding in 1947, she proudly wore the brooch for a photo at Broadlands, Hants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xYmYq_0dUsfCaV00
The Queen wears the jewellery as the pair admire cards on their 73rd anniversary in 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yErz_0dUsfCaV00
The couple recreate their 1947 snap - with the brooch on display once again - in 2007

It was on show again when she and Philip recreated the photo for their 60th anniversary. She also wore it last year on their 73rd and final anniversary at Windsor Castle.

Ingrid Seward, author of The Queen’s Speech, said: “It is incredibly unusual for the Queen to be personal in her Christmas speech.

“Normally, it is a message about Christmas and about the church and all the wonderful things that the country and commonwealth has done over the past year.

“She often mentions the key news events and any disasters but it is never personal and about her.

“Maybe this time she will speak about Prince Philip and even talk about how her husband was a pioneer with environmental causes —- coming in a year where we had COP26 in Glasgow.

“If it is particularly personal then she will likely speak about Prince Philip but I would be very surprised if she spoke about herself.

“Philip used to help her write the speeches and this will be the first time he isn’t there to do it.”

It was yesterday announced that the Queen has agreed to hold a service of thanksgiving to honour Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey in the spring — although no date has been finalised. Palace sources revealed it will be timed near the first anniversary of his death.

Last December the Queen’s address attracted 8.14 million viewers and was the most watched programme on Christmas Day

This year’s speech will be broadcast at 3pm tomorrow.

IN THIS ARTICLE
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Accidentally Reveals Never-Before-Seen Pic of Her Great-Grandchildren (Though a Few Are Notably Missing)

Queen Elizabeth is no stranger to publicly releasing portraits of the royal family, but she still saves some pics for her eyes only. Today, the 95-year-old monarch hosted an in-person audience at Windsor Castle, where she presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with the Queen’s Medal for Music. Naturally, photographers captured the moment on camera before sharing the pics for all to see.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
Hello Magazine

The Queen's secret Christmas tree that's nothing like her public ones

Her Majesty the Queen goes all out with Christmas decorations, including a 20ft tree at Windsor Castle that's on show for the public to admire – but her private tree at Sandringham House is oh-so different!. Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed that as well as the real trees...
U.K.
Marie Claire

Royal Fans Are Loving the Resemblance Between Queen Elizabeth and Princess Charlotte

It’s a beloved holiday tradition for fans of the Royal Family to pore over every detail of their Christmas cards, especially when they involve never-before-seen photos of future monarchs. This year is certainly no different. When Prince William and Kate Middleton released the photo gracing their 2021 Christmas card, people saw a happy portrait of a smiling family on holiday, featuring Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 surrounding their parents.
CELEBRITIES
rd.com

This Is What Queen Elizabeth II Gives Her Staff for Christmas

In many ways, it’s safe to say that Queen Elizabeth II is not like us common folk. Not only does she own a lot of swans and dolphins (seriously!), nearly 50 places around the world are named after her, too. But Her Majesty does have one quality that many of us can relate to: She enjoys Christmas just as much as we do.
U.K.
tatler.com

All Fayed Up: Dodi Fayed’s half-brother Omar talks royalty, family and his stratospheric ambitions in the January issue

In Tatler’s January 2022 issue, on sale now, Danielle Lawler meets Omar Fayed – a man whose family name is, she writes, ‘as synonymous with luxury… as it is with tragedy.’ In 1997, back when the Fayeds owned Harrods, Omar’s half-brother Dodi died in the Paris car crash that also killed the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Omar was just nine at the time.
WORLD
