S&P Closes at Record Despite Spread of Omicron Variant

cheddar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P closed at a record at the major markets ended Thursday's...

cheddar.com

investing.com

S&P 500 Closes at All-Time High on Quiet Pre-Holiday Trading, Omicron Optimism

Investing.com - The S&P 500 finished at an all-time high close, just missing its intraday all-time high, and other leading U.S. indices closed higher to finish the holiday-shortened trading week, as low trading volumes and optimism over the Omicron Covid-19 variant being less severe allowed the fabled "Santa rally" effect to set in a little early.
STOCKS
DailyFx

AUD/USD Gains on Encouraging Covid Data as S&P 500 Closes at Record High

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Japan CPI, Covid, Holiday Trading - Talking Points. Risk assets gain as Covid fears set aside on encouraging data. Quiet APAC session expected on light holiday trading volumes. AUD/USD puts in fresh monthly high after overnight gains. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia-Pacific markets may move higher to...
WORLD
TheStreet

S&P 500 Closes at Record High as Stocks Nail Three-Day Win Streak

Christmas came early on Wall Street Thursday, with stocks racking up a three-day win streak, as investors looked beyond earlier concerns about the spread of the omicron variant. The S&P 500 ended the holiday-shortened week up 0.62% to close at record high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS S&P 500 puts another record-high close under the tree

Dec 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 PUTS ANOTHER RECORD-HIGH CLOSE UNDER THE TREE (1603 EST/2103 GMT) Wall Street's main indexes rose solidly for a third straight session...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

S&P 500 hits record close, Dow, Nasdaq finish higher after durable goods rise, jobless claims steady

Despite more signs of persistent inflation. U.S. stocks finished strong following encouraging reports on durable goods and jobless claims and fading omicron fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 196.67 points, or 0.5%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.6% to a record close and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.8%. U.S. markets are up more than 1.6% for the week.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 trades in record-close territory in final session of week ahead of Christmas as Wall Street shakes of omicron fear

U.S. stock indexes headed for a third straight gain and the S&P 500 was aiming for trade in record-close territory on Thursday, ahead of the long Christmas holiday weekend, amid optimism that global economies won't be derailed by the omicron variant of COVID. Markets in the U.S. will be closed on Friday in observance of Christmas. The S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 opens above record close as stocks extend post-Fed rally

Stocks opened higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 trading above its record close of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10, a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plan to wind down its bond-buying program by March and penciled in three rate increases in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153 poitns, or 0.4%, to 36,080, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.3% to 4,725.29. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% at 15,591.90.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Eases From Record as Omicron-Fueled Jitters Dent Cyclicals

Investing.com – The S&P 500 retreated Monday, led by a selloff in cyclical stocks including energy amid fresh worries about the economic impact of the Omicron Covid-19 variant ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy update later this week. The S&P 500 fell 0.91% to 4,668.97 after closing at...
STOCKS
UPI News

S&P 500 falls from record amid Omicron fears, upcoming Fed meeting

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 fell from a record Monday as investors dealt with ongoing concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant and potential Federal Reserve policy announcements. The broad index fell 0.91% from its intraday record while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 1.39%. The blue-chip Dow Industrial Average...
STOCKS
CNBC

What to watch today: Stock futures steady after S&P 500's record close Friday

U.S. stock futures rose slightly Monday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq broke two-week losing streaks and had their best weekly performances since February. The Dow, which ended a four-week losing streak, had its best weekly performance since March. The Dow and the Nasdaq still have more work to do, but the S&P 500 closed at a record high Friday, rebounding from a stretch of selling that began on Nov. 26. (CNBC)
STOCKS

