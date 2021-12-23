S&P Closes at Record Despite Spread of Omicron Variant

U.S. stock futures rose slightly Monday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq broke two-week losing streaks and had their best weekly performances since February. The Dow, which ended a four-week losing streak, had its best weekly performance since March. The Dow and the Nasdaq still have more work to do, but the S&P 500 closed at a record high Friday, rebounding from a stretch of selling that began on Nov. 26. (CNBC)

