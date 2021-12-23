S&P Closes at Record Despite Spread of Omicron Variant

The S&P 500 hits an all-time high with only four trading days left in 2021 on Monday. The upward move has three S&P 500 tracking exchange traded funds also notching all-time highs. The S&P 500 opened trading at 4,733 and has now surpassed 4,765 passing its 4,744 record back on...
Investing.com - The S&P 500 finished at an all-time high close, just missing its intraday all-time high, and other leading U.S. indices closed higher to finish the holiday-shortened trading week, as low trading volumes and optimism over the Omicron Covid-19 variant being less severe allowed the fabled "Santa rally" effect to set in a little early.
(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes rose for a third straight session on Thursday after early data suggested the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared, lifting the mood ahead of Christmas break. The S&P 500 was within striking distance of its record high hit...
Investing.com – The S&P 500 retreated Monday, led by a selloff in cyclical stocks including energy amid fresh worries about the economic impact of the Omicron Covid-19 variant ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy update later this week. The S&P 500 fell 0.91% to 4,668.97 after closing at...
U.S. stock futures rose slightly Monday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq broke two-week losing streaks and had their best weekly performances since February. The Dow, which ended a four-week losing streak, had its best weekly performance since March. The Dow and the Nasdaq still have more work to do, but the S&P 500 closed at a record high Friday, rebounding from a stretch of selling that began on Nov. 26. (CNBC)
