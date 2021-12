GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A chilly start to Monday won’t keep our afternoon highs from reaching the upper 60s. Our normal range of highs this time of year is the upper 50s, and this ten degree stay above normal will continue through the last work week of the year. Partly to mostly clear skies Monday and Tuesday will cloud up on Wednesday as a cold front moves in. The front will spark showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, with a few drops leftover Friday morning.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO