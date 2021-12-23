ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 die in shooting at Los Angeles store; 1 woman hospitalized

By STEFANIE DAZIO
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXoga_0dUseHxv00
Los Angeles Store Shooting A police yellow tape is seen at the scene where two people were struck by gunfire in a shooting at the Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) (Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A man and a woman died in a shooting at a Los Angeles clothing store Thursday, authorities said, and one woman was injured and taken to a hospital.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, said Los Angeles police Detective Meghan Aguilar.

Police responded to reports of a person being assaulted with a deadly weapon as well as reports of shots being fired, according to Los Angeles police Capt. Stacy Spell, who spoke at a news conference. Spell said officers opened fire on the suspect.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not immediately say which was the suspect, if the suspect had a gun, or if both deceased were struck by police gunfire.

Prange said a woman with moderate-to-serious injuries was transported to a hospital. It wasn't immediately known if she'd been shot.

Spell said the injured woman was the victim in the first assault report.

He added that police had received calls about the suspect acting erratically before the incident.

Imelda Garcia said her sister works in the store and was on break when she heard gunshots and everyone started running. Garcia said she spoke to her sister on the phone and that she's OK but sounded “really nervous.”

Police escorted people out of the store nearly two hours after the incident.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Man wounds 4 at Virginia rest stop, then fatally shoots himself

CLEAR BROOK, Va. — A man shot four people at a Virginia interstate rest stop Sunday morning and then died of an apparent self-inflicted wound after a brief chase with police, authorities said. Officials said Cesar Juarez Avila, 34, died at an area hospital, WRIC-TV reported. According to the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBO

FBI detains woman after ‘disturbance’ on a flight from Tampa to Atlanta

ATLANTA — The FBI detained a woman Thursday after authorities said she caused a disturbance on a Delta Air Lines flight from Tampa, Florida, to Atlanta. Delta flight 2790 departed from Tampa International Airport at 5:39 p.m. EST Thursday, the Tampa Bay Times reported. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Patricia Cornwall became unruly and injured passengers and Delta employees, the newspaper reported.
TAMPA, FL
WDBO

Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles (185.07 kilometers) south of St. Louis.
MISSOURI STATE
WDBO

West Virginia man accused of hitting woman 10 times with rubber mallet

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A West Virginia man is accused of striking a woman 10 times with a rubber mallet, fracturing her skull, authorities said. James Robert Treece, 38, of Fairmont, was charged with malicious assault, according to Marion County online records. According to a criminal complaint, deputies with the...
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
North Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
43K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy