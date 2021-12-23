New Nas Album Drops Xmas Eve

Nas and Hit-Boy have found the type of chemistry that hip-hop fans can only dream about. We have witnessed so many outstanding collaborations between rappers and producers (think Drake with 40, Kanye with Mike Dean, 21 Savage with Metro Boomin, and Playboi Carti with Pi'erre Bourne) and, late in his career, Nas appears to have found a groove with Hit-Boy, coming through with some of his best releases in recent memory. On Christmas Eve (December 24), the rapper/producer duo plans to bless their fans once more with the surprise release of a new album called Magic, which was announced on Thursday.
