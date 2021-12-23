New Nas Album Drops Xmas Eve

The fourth quarter of 2021 has been eventful for ARMY members. To give you a summary, BTS put on four back-to-back concerts at SoFi Stadium, marking their first live performances in front of fans since 2019. They also performed at the annual KIIS FM Jingle Ball, opened up personal Instagram accounts, and announced a brief vacation. As if that wasn't enough, Hybe confirmed the group have another concert planned for March 2022, and — best of all — a new album is on the way. "BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter,'" the agency said in a Dec. 5 tweet. Although Hybe didn't reveal when BTS's new record will arrive, fans have a theory it'll be here soon.

