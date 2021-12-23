ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: What should the Boston Celtics put on their Christmas wish list?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdbYU_0dUsdnyq00
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Christmas Day is nearly here, and if the Boston Celtics are wise, they will have a list for Old Saint Nick at the ready full of potential suggestions ready for the man from the North Pole to help grease the wheels into becoming a better team.

Assuming the team has not played so poorly it will get the NBA version of a lump of coal, what sort of gifts ought the Celtics to be asking for on a hypothetical Christmas list this holiday season? A new player? Better health for the players currently on the roster? Something with a little bit of magic, even?

The hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “The A-List” Kwani A. Lunis and A. Sherrod Blakeley were joined by guest Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe to talk about what Boston should ask Santa for from Christmas.

Watch the clip embedded above to hear what the trio has in mind for the Celtics, and see if you agree with any of their suggestions.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Karl-Anthony Towns Surprises Jordyn Woods With A Porsche As COVID Keeps Them Apart For Christmas

Special delivery! Jordyn Woods’ boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns made she had a great Christmas even though they couldn’t be together. Jordyn Woods, 24, was in for quite the treat when she woke up on Christmas morning, Saturday, Dec. 25. Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, 26, made it an unforgettable Xmas by surprising her with a stunning brown Porsche Taycan after being kept apart from his love due to covid. Jordyn looked glam while rocking cute PJs as she leaned against her new wheels and showed them off on Instagram. Making the gift even better, Karl-Anthony gave her a chic Louis Vuitton racing jacket to drive in.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Holiday Season#The Boston Celtics#Clns Media#The Boston Globe#Celtics Wire
NBC Sports

Report: 11-year veteran among two big men joining Celtics

More help is on the way for the Boston Celtics ahead of their Christmas Day matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics are planning to sign free-agent forward Al-Farouq Aminu and G League big man Norvel Pelle to 10-day NBA hardship exception contracts, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday. Boston...
NBA
The Big Lead

NBA's Christmas Day Slate Has Been Crushed By COVID-19

The NBA's marquee regular season showcase is going to have a different feel this year. The annual Christmas Day basketball-gasm could wind up being a really tough watch given how hard the league has been hit by COVID-19. A ton of star players will miss the games and, in some cases, be replaced by guys from off the street.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, live stream, TV channel, start time

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will meet on Christmas Day in the NBA from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Celtics are in need of a win after losing five of their last eight games and would expect them to pick up their play on Christmas. As for the Bucks, they’ve been cruising along this season, winning 10 of their last 15 games and looking for their 22nd win of the year today.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 things that need to be on Warriors’ Christmas wish list

It’s Christmas Eve, and Santa Claus is getting ready to make his trip around the world to deliver all the gifts on people’s Christmas wish lists. If the Golden State Warriors made a list for themselves, they should have these three on it. Golden State Warriors Christmas Wish...
NBA
Sporting News

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks rally past Celtics

The Bucks hosted the Celtics in the second of five NBA games on Christmas Day. After facing the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing on Christmas Day, the two-time MVP made his presence felt in his return to action. Antetokounmpo followed up a relatively quiet first half with a 29-point effort in the final 24 minutes of the game, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Milwaukee back from down 19 points.
NBA
The Nebraska City News Press

Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Celtics (13-13) wrap up their Western Conference road trip Friday when they face the Phoenix Suns (20-4). Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Below, we look at the Celtics vs. Suns odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Celtics...
TWITTER
NBC26

Reports: Giannis Antetokounmpo cleared, could play Christmas against Boston Celtics

MILWAUUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols and might play Christmas Day against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN. The Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP will be on the court Friday for a workout, officials report. He is yet to make a decision if he will play Saturday's game.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Twitter reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s surprising return with his best Christmas performance against the Boston Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was out for 2 weeks missing multiple games of Milwaukee Bucks due to being side-lined under COVID-19 health and safety protocols of the league. Even hours before the tip-off at Fiserv Forum for the Christmas game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics there was no update regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo being available for the game but the “Greek Freak” showed up and also came up in clutch signing the win for the Bucks.
NBA
ourcommunitynow.com

Washington's Christmas Wish List: Clarity And Consistency

It’s Christmas, and NFL coaches everywhere have their wish lists. Washington Football Team boss Ron Rivera is among those hoping for gifts. Currently 6-8 with playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Rivera will be doing his best to focus the majority of his efforts on pushing for a wildcard spot,
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

55K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy