WATCH: What should the Boston Celtics put on their Christmas wish list?

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Christmas Day is nearly here, and if the Boston Celtics are wise, they will have a list for Old Saint Nick at the ready full of potential suggestions ready for the man from the North Pole to help grease the wheels into becoming a better team.

Assuming the team has not played so poorly it will get the NBA version of a lump of coal, what sort of gifts ought the Celtics to be asking for on a hypothetical Christmas list this holiday season? A new player? Better health for the players currently on the roster? Something with a little bit of magic, even?

The hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “The A-List” Kwani A. Lunis and A. Sherrod Blakeley were joined by guest Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe to talk about what Boston should ask Santa for from Christmas.

Watch the clip embedded above to hear what the trio has in mind for the Celtics, and see if you agree with any of their suggestions.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!