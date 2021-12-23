ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Russ Rose retires as Penn State women’s volleyball coach

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Russ Rose retired Thursday as Penn State’s women’s volleyball coach, ending a 43-year run that featured seven NCAA titles, 109...

Centre Daily

Memories at Rec Hall: Penn State coach Russ Rose’s true legacy found in those he pushed to success

Whenever I catch a whiff of a cigar, I think of Russ Rose. So many memories of time spent with him are tied that smell. It makes me think of many conversations he and I — and so many other media members — have had with him in front of Rec Hall, as he sat on a bench that literally has his name on it. Whether he was praising his team, lamenting their struggles, making observations of opponents or waxing about practically any other topic, Russ was rarely at a loss for honest words as a thin trail of smoke rose from his stogie.
COLLEGE SPORTS

