ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Watch: Video shows semis collide, burst into flames in Wisconsin pile-up

By Devin Willems, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBde2_0dUscMao00

Above video courtesy Gregory Morozov

OSSEO, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A crash involving dozens of vehicles closed a large stretch of a Wisconsin interstate Thursday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, icy conditions from the morning’s freezing rain along Interstate 94 on the state’s western side could have been the factor in the multi-vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicated more than 100 vehicles were involved in the pile-up but the State Patrol says the number was closer to 40.

Logger dies after being struck by tree branch in Cass County

One man was able to capture footage, seen in the video player above, seconds before a semi-truck appears to collide with a vehicle causing a burst of flames.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZE3a_0dUscMao00
    Wisconsin State Patrol
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBnDT_0dUscMao00
    Wisconsin State Patrol
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsqZh_0dUscMao00
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0un5Vx_0dUscMao00
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5pU0_0dUscMao00
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)

Videos circulating on social media show multiple semi-trailers that have crashed or are in the ditch, as well as a vehicle on fire.

Plane crashes on roof of California house while homeowners are inside

About 5:45 a.m. a semi-trailer apparently slid in the median near Hixton, about 130 miles west of Minneapolis, and caught fire with two cars underneath it. Other crashes and run-offs occurred around the semi-trailer. No fatalities have been reported and all other reported injuries appear non-life-threatening, according to the State Patrol. As of Thursday evening, a stretch of roughly 30 miles of I-94 remains closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Three hospitalized after car accident on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people were transported to an area hospital in stable condition after an accident took place at the intersection of W. 38th Street and Kessler Blvd. It is said one of the victims is a minor. Two vehicles had been involved. One of them was trying to turn at a light […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Car, building catch fire after near west side crash

INDIANAPOLIS – Emergency crews are investigating after a car crashed into a building and caught fire on the city’s near west side. According to Indianapolis Fire Department officials, crews responded to the intersection of North Harding Street and West Washington Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, firefighters found an inverted car that crashed into the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating Christmas Eve morning homicide

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a fatal shooting Friday. Officers were called to the 4500 block of Park Forest Court just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He passed away Friday evening. If […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert declared for missing Greenfield woman

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for Patricia Hyatt, a 61-year-old white female from Greenfield. Hyatt is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 190 pounds and brown hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark colored pants and driving a black 2004 Jeep Liberty with […]
GREENFIELD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Osseo, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
FOX59

2 dead after house fire in Connersville

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Two people are dead after being pulled from a house fire in Connersville Wednesday night. Firefighters with the Connersville Fire Department responded to the fire just after 9:30 p.m., at a home in the 1000 block of East 5th Street. Upon arrival, a woman told firefighters that two people were still inside […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating Castleton bar shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting outside the Epic Ultra Lounge in Castleton. According to IMPD, officers were called to the 8200 block of Center Run Road near the Castleton Square Mall after multiple reports of a person shot. After arriving, they located a victim suffering from an apparent […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Minneapolis#Semis#Traffic Accident#Wfrv#The State Patrol#The Associated Press#Fox 59
FOX59

Silver Alert cancelled for missing Mishawaka man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Solomon Thompson has been canceled. MISHAWAKA, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert was declared for a 62-year-old man missing out of Mishawaka. According to the Mishawaka Police Department, Solomon Thompson was last seen on Saturday, December 25 at 9:00 pm. Police described Thompson as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, […]
MISHAWAKA, IN
FOX59

2 found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at Bloomington apartment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A death investigation is under way after two people were found dead inside a Bloomington apartment Wednesday. Officials say the Monroe County coroner and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Millennium Apartments in the 1200 block of S. Rolling Ridge Way just before 2 p.m. Two people were found […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX59

Fire in Wayne Township apartment displaces families for the holidays

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind — An early morning fire ripped through a Wayne Township apartment complex leaving several families without a home for the holidays. It happened at the Pangea Hills Apartment complex in the 400 block of Big Hill Circle. 911 dispatchers began receiving calls for help around 2 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police looking for gunman after 3 women, suspect shot at Oakbrook Center

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were shot Thursday evening during a shootout at Oakbrook Center and police are searching for a shooter involved. Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. After an investigation, police believe three women were struck by gunfire during a shootout between two […]
OAK BROOK, IL
FOX59

IMPD Investigating two separate shootings on Christmas Eve morning

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is responding to two separate shootings this morning as the city begins Christmas Eve. First, IMPD officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the 4500 block of Park Forest Court on reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a victim who had injuries consistent with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy