ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Trump asks Supreme Court to block National Archives from releasing Jan. 6 records

By Harper Neidig, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x51BS_0dUscEX000

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block the National Archives from turning over records from his White House to the House Jan. 6 select committee after a series of defeats in the lower courts.

Trump’s lawyers filed an emergency petition with the Supreme Court ahead of a Thursday deadline to seek a review imposed by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which rejected the former president’s suit earlier this month.

Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research

They argued that the circuit court’s decision would set a bad precedent in future disputes over access to former presidents’ confidential records and asked for a temporary order blocking the release while the Supreme Court considers whether to give the case a full hearing.

“The D.C. Circuit’s opinion endorsed the power of a congressional committee to broadly seek the records of a prior Presidential administration and, as long as the incumbent President agrees to waive executive privilege, gain unfettered access to confidential communications of that administration,” Trump’s filing reads. “This troubling ruling lacks any meaningful or objective limiting principle. In an increasingly partisan political climate, such records requests will become the norm regardless of what party is in power. Consequently, this Court’s review is critical.”

Trump sued the National Archives and the select committee in October after President Biden waived executive privilege over hundreds of pages of records that the lawmakers had requested in their investigation into the Trump White House’s handling of the Capitol riot.

Supreme Court to hear challenges to vaccine mandates in early January

The case has progressed at an unusually rapid pace for the courts. Both a district court judge and a three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit quickly rejected Trump’s arguments that he’s entitled to deference when a sitting president and Congress both believe that his documents should be released.

“On the record before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden’s judgment and the agreement and accommodations worked out between the Political Branches over these documents,” Judge Patricia Millett wrote in the D.C. Circuit decision earlier this month.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that Biden’s disregard of the former president’s own assertions of executive privilege is unconstitutional.

In their filings on Thursday, they urged the court to put a halt to the document release in order to allow the justices to fully consider the legal and constitutional questions that the case presents.

“The disagreement between an incumbent President and his predecessor from a rival political party is both novel and highlights the importance of executive privilege and the ability of Presidents and their advisers to reliably make and receive full and frank advice, without concern that communications will be publicly released to meet a political objective,” Trump’s filing reads.

A temporary stay could be granted unilaterally by the justice who receives the emergency application, which in this case is Chief Justice John Roberts, but in order for the Supreme Court to take up the case, it will require the approval of at least four of the justices.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Alabama defense manufacturer wins $1.4B Army contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A defense manufacturer in north Alabama has won a $1.4 billion contract to produce an advanced wartime control system for the Army. The Pentagon says Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. in Huntsville was awarded the deal after the military received two bids for the work. The Defense Department says the company will […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A $3,000 state tax credit will be available for homeowners who install a storm shelter after Jan. 1. The program was spearheaded by state Rep. Joe Lovvorn of Auburn, and it’s meant to honor victims of the tornado that killed about two dozen people in Lee County in 2019. Lovvorn says […]
ALABAMA STATE
Fox News

2021 in review: Biggest Supreme Court cases of 2021

Every year, the Supreme Court hears and rules on the biggest cases that can have long-lasting impacts on American life and jurisprudence — and 2021 was no different. From the Second Amendment to abortion and religious freedom, some of the biggest hot-button issues were before the court this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
ksl.com

Challengers ask Supreme Court to block Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

WASHINGTON — Business groups, religious entities and 27 U.S. states have urged the Supreme Court to block the Biden administration's nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, which covers around 80 million American workers. The various challengers filed court papers over the weekend asking the conservative-majority court to put...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Executive Privilege#The Supreme Court#The National Archives#The D C Circuit#Presidential#Capitol
KARE 11

Supreme Court will decide Biden vaccine mandate cases in early January

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Supreme Court is now set to settle a months-long legal battle over President Joe Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The high court will hear arguments for two cases on Jan. 7, 2022: The administration's vaccine-or-test mandate for large private companies, and on the vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities which receive federal funding.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

It finally happened: Trump praises something Biden said

President Joe Biden spoke at some length at the White House this week, delivering remarks about the Covid-19 crisis, the omicron variant, and the ongoing efforts to end the pandemic. There was one part of his speech, however, that proved to be more significant than was obvious at the time.
POTUS
Washington Post

The most dangerous conservative judges aren’t on the Supreme Court

The Republican-appointed judges serving on state courts and lower-level federal courts don’t get nearly as much attention as those on the U.S. Supreme Court. But those judges are some of the most important — and, unfortunately, most dangerous — figures in American politics. Limiting the radicalism of the current Republican Party will be difficult with a judiciary packed with GOP partisans writing Trumpism into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

The clear and present danger of Trump's enduring 'Big Lie'

It's been nearly a year since the United States suffered an unprecedented attack on democracy. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Multiple Capitol injuries. Multiple Capitol injuries. BLOCK: When a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, the goal was to overturn the results of the presidential election...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China
Business Insider

Elizabeth Warren blasts 'Republican hijacking' of the Supreme Court and supports adding at least 4 more justices to the bench

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of expanding more justices to the Supreme Court. The Massachusetts Democrat criticized the court's 6-3 conservative majority. "To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats," Warren wrote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
LABOR ISSUES
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy