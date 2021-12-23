ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS Schedules Oral Argument On Biden Vaccine Requirements For Large Employers

By Our Recent Authors
blogforarizona.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate to 6th Circuit Court of Appeals Reinstates Biden Vaccine Policy For Large Employers. Amy Howe at SCOTUSblog reports, Justices will hear arguments on Jan. 7 in challenges to Biden vaccine policies:. With COVID-19 cases surging across the country, the Supreme Court fast-tracked two disputes over the Biden administration’s...

blogforarizona.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Mountaineer

SCOTUS to consider challenges to Biden’s vaccine mandates

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden has fought through the courts over his series of vaccine mandates, and even faced bipartisan pushback from Congress, but now the issue will likely be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation's highest court will hear the legal challenge to two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court to Hold Special Session on Biden Vaccine Rules (1)

The U.S. Supreme Court said it would hear arguments on an expedited basis on President. ’s Covid-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers and his separate vaccine mandate for health-care workers. The justices will hear both cases at a special Jan. 7 session, weighing whether to let the rules take effect...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
FOXBusiness

Must employers follow Biden's vaccine mandates?

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: This Supreme Court means executions will continue — and they will be a gruesome affair

Fifty years ago, the US Supreme Court in Furman v. Georgia held that the death penalty as applied was “cruel and unusual” and therefore in violation of the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution. The Court plurality found it inconsistent with “the evolving standards of decency that mark the progress of a maturing society.”The decision itself was a one-page per curiam decision with a series of plurality opinions. Justice Douglas highlighted a long and shameful history of racial disparity in executions. Justice Stewart wrote that the death sentences were so arbitrary and random that they were “cruel and unusual in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Us Supreme Court#Federal Judges#Health And Safety#Health And Human Services#Scotusblog#Republican#Osha#The U S Court Of Appeals#The 5th Circuit#The Supreme Court#The 6th Circuit
Washington Post

Supreme Court cases over vaccine mandates are really about whether government can protect us

What powers does the federal government possess to combat a deadly virus that doesn’t recognize state boundaries?. Must the federal government stand by helplessly when red-state governors, rather than adopting vaccine and mask mandates, instead block them — harming their own residents in the face of a pandemic that has already cost more than 810,000 lives?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The most dangerous conservative judges aren’t on the Supreme Court

The Republican-appointed judges serving on state courts and lower-level federal courts don’t get nearly as much attention as those on the U.S. Supreme Court. But those judges are some of the most important — and, unfortunately, most dangerous — figures in American politics. Limiting the radicalism of the current Republican Party will be difficult with a judiciary packed with GOP partisans writing Trumpism into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

Democrats should apply Supreme Court’s abortion decision to firearms

Over the past week, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has broached introducing legislation that would do to gun providers what Texas has done to abortion providers: deputize a massive army of private “bounty hunters” to put them on the defensive. A California initiative would allow any Californian to sue “anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts” and recover unlimited damages. The defendants would have to plead their Second Amendment rights in appealing adverse verdicts — if they could stay in business long enough to do so, which many could not. Governor Kathy Hochul opened the door for a similar approach in New York with earlier legislative action that authorizes suits against gun manufacturers for injuries and deaths linked to firearms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Vaccines
legalnewsline.com

Emergency appeal filed with SCOTUS to block Biden vaccine mandate

CINCINNATI (Legal Newsline) -The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has dissolved the Fifth Circuit’s stay on President Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate, 2-1. The mandate's suspension, which had been in place since November, was lifted late Friday. The stay had been the result of a petition filed in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals by Louisiana business owner Brandon Trosclair and a group of Texas workers at CaptiveAire Systems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Elizabeth Warren blasts 'Republican hijacking' of the Supreme Court and supports adding at least 4 more justices to the bench

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of expanding more justices to the Supreme Court. The Massachusetts Democrat criticized the court's 6-3 conservative majority. "To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats," Warren wrote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
LABOR ISSUES
pioneerinstitute.org

Institute for Justice’s Michael Bindas on the SCOTUS Oral Arguments

This week on “The Learning Curve,” co-hosts Gerard Robinson and Cara Candal talk with Michael Bindas, a senior attorney with the Institute for Justice, who represents the lead plaintiffs in the U.S. Supreme Court case, Carson v. Makin. They discussed last week’s oral arguments, and the background and key legal contours of the case. Bindas described Maine’s school tuitioning program, and the pivotal change in the early 1980s that allowed for the state to discriminate against religious families. They explored the questionable distinction that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit drew between religious “status” and “use” in schooling, and the likely impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 Espinoza decision, which was a major victory for the Institute for Justice and school choice. Bindas shared what makes him hopeful that the Court will rule in the Carsons’ favor, and what he thinks the next legal steps should be to support K-12 educational choice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy