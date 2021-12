The SEC needs better metrics, accountability and communication as part of its frequent examinations and inspections of FINRA, according to a government watchdog agency. As the only entity overseeing the self-regulatory organization, the SEC reviewed FINRA at least 69 times in the past three fiscal years across 10 different areas of its operations spelled out under the Dodd-Frank Act and the Securities Exchange Act, the U.S. Government Accountability Office found in a Dec. 15 report. However, the examinations and inspections lack “outcome-oriented” data and “useful information for decision-making,” a systematic way of tracking deficiencies and corrective actions, and adequate sharing of the findings with stakeholders, according to the report, which is required every three years under Dodd-Frank.

