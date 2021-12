Last week we asked readers to tell us how satisfied they were with the performance of each level of government this year, from federal down to municipal. We also asked whether readers would like to see their current elected official-holders return for another go in 2022. There were 278 qualified responses. Respondents were asked to rate their approval of each office-holder on a scale from 1 (lowest) to 10 (highest). Average approval ratings are:

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO