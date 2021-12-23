Freak Accident Could Put Coach on Bench for Surgery

Musselman says torn rotator cuff will require surgery

It just hasn't been a good couple of weeks for Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman.

After a pair of tough losses things were finally looking up for the coach as he seemed to have found a core for his rotation following a win over Elon.

However, he announced Thursday afternoon he will have to go under the knife to repair a rotator cuff that was apparently torn in practice five games ago.

Typically rotator cuff surgery takes six weeks to heal to the bone and six to nine months to completely heal, which would mean the Musselman would not be able to be his usual animated self for the first few weeks of conference play.

However, he took to Twitter late this afternoon to indicate he will try to put off shoulder surgery until the offseason.

The injury occurred when Wade reportedly came down on Musselman's left shoulder.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.