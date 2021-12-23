ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freak Accident Could Put Coach on Bench for Surgery

By allHOGS Staff
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgQ3X_0dUsadKd00

Musselman says torn rotator cuff will require surgery

It just hasn't been a good couple of weeks for Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman.

After a pair of tough losses things were finally looking up for the coach as he seemed to have found a core for his rotation following a win over Elon.

However, he announced Thursday afternoon he will have to go under the knife to repair a rotator cuff that was apparently torn in practice five games ago.

Typically rotator cuff surgery takes six weeks to heal to the bone and six to nine months to completely heal, which would mean the Musselman would not be able to be his usual animated self for the first few weeks of conference play.

However, he took to Twitter late this afternoon to indicate he will try to put off shoulder surgery until the offseason.

The injury occurred when Wade reportedly came down on Musselman's left shoulder.

kentuckytoday.com

UofL's shorthanded receiving corps for bowl doesn't bother Cunningham

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- If Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is worried going into Tuesday's First Responder Bowl against Air Force (9-3) with a depleted receiving corps, he's doing a good job of hiding it. The transfers of Jordan Watkins and Justin Marshall have left the Cardinals with just three wideouts...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Match Reportedly Needed Heavy Editing Before Making It To TV

Lash Legend’s second WWE match reportedly did not go so well. The December 17 edition of WWE 205 Live featured Legend going up against Sarray, who won the bout. This was Legend’s second match as she defeated Amari Miller the week before in her debut. The Legend vs....
WWE
