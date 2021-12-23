ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinkerton cadets advance in national competition

By Breanna Edelstein
The Derry News
 5 days ago

DERRY — Eight members of the Pinkerton Academy Air Force JROTC program recently competed in the College Options Foundation AFJROTC Academic Bowl and advanced from level one to level two of the competition.

The national event draws almost 900 AFJROTC units, and only about 40% advance to the second level, which will take place in early February.

Early testing included general JROTC knowledge, SAT and ACT-type vocabulary, grammar, reading comprehension, math, science questions, and current events.

Participation is said to improve SAT and ACT scores, increase interest in college admissions, demonstrate the academic strength of the JROTC program and boost esprit de corps.

An impressive showing early next year in the level two competition presents an opportunity to travel to Washington, D. C. as one of the top 16 level three teams in the nation.

Pinkerton’s members include juniors Ben Adams, Lenora Amirault, Nieve Boulter and Ethan Flaherty, and sophomores Gracie Knudsen, Domenica Lai, Josiah Sumner, and Jada White.

