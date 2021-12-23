ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Watch: Video shows semis colliding, bursting into flames in Wisconsin pile-up

By Nexstar Media Wire, Devin Willems
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vn5Dv_0dUsa14O00

Above video courtesy Gregory Morozov

OSSEO, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A crash involving dozens of vehicles closed a large stretch of a Wisconsin interstate Thursday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, icy conditions from the morning’s freezing rain along Interstate 94 on the state’s western side could have been the factor in the multi-vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicated more than 100 vehicles were involved in the pile-up but the State Patrol says the number was closer to 40.

Good Samaritan helps 2 kids escape Palm Harbor gas station fire that kills mom

One man was able to capture footage, seen in the video player above, seconds before a semi-truck appears to collide with a vehicle causing a burst of flames.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZE3a_0dUsa14O00
    Wisconsin State Patrol
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBnDT_0dUsa14O00
    Wisconsin State Patrol
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsqZh_0dUsa14O00
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0un5Vx_0dUsa14O00
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5pU0_0dUsa14O00
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)

Videos circulating on social media show multiple semi-trailers that have crashed or are in the ditch, as well as a vehicle on fire.

About 5:45 a.m. a semi-trailer apparently slid in the median near Hixton, about 130 miles west of Minneapolis, and caught fire with two cars underneath it. Other crashes and run-offs occurred around the semi-trailer. No fatalities have been reported and all other reported injuries appear non-life-threatening, according to the State Patrol. As of Thursday evening, a stretch of roughly 30 miles of I-94 remains closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Hixton, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Osseo, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Osseo, WI
Cars
City
Osseo, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Osseo, WI
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semis#Vehicles#Weather#Traffic Accident#Wfrv#The State Patrol#The Associated Press
WFLA

Death investigation closes part of Atlanta Avenue in Weeki Wachee

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of Atlanta Avenue is closed while authorities investigate a person’s death in Weeki Wachee. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating a death in the area of Atlanta Avenue and Richmond Street. Further information about the person’s death was not immediately available. Atlanta Avenue is closed between U.S. […]
WEEKI WACHEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WFLA

WFLA

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy