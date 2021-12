FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills might not be a must-win for the Patriots, but it’s pretty close. The AFC East stakes have been established since last weekend: With a win over Buffalo, New England would be a Miami Dolphins loss away from a division crown, while the Bills would move into first place with a triumph at Gillette Stadium. It could be a de facto AFC East championship game for both teams.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO