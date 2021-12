The European Union has suspended its training mission for soldiers in Central African Republic (CAR) because of fears it could get tied up in violations of international law by Russian mercenaries.The European Union Training Mission in Central African Republic (EUTM RCA) says it has advised, educated and trained more than 3,400 members of CAR’s forces since 2016 as they fight to stabilise a country facing multiple rebel insurgencies.Its job has been complicated by the presence of hundreds of Russian operatives, including many from the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, that have arrived since 2018 and have been working in...

MILITARY ・ 11 DAYS AGO