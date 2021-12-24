Attendance restored at some Valley churches after COVID-19 caused decrease

Rev. Meredith Mills delivers a sermon from the pulpit for some 30 attendants during the second service of the day in the sanctuary at Westminster United Methodist Church on Dec. 12 in Houston. The Associated Press

Attendance rebounded in-person and bloomed online at two Valley churches as houses of worship nationwide experienced mixed results after the pandemic disrupted Sunday services.

Pastors at both the Revival Tabernacle Church near Watsontown and First Baptist Church in Sunbury each said in-person attendance has recovered, or exceeded, pre-pandemic counts.

Both also said online engagement strengthened and has held up even as in-person attendance recovered in the 22 months since COVID-19 began its spread in the U.S. and beyond.

“Most people are saying generally that we have to live with this and go forward,” the Rev. James Bond of Revival Tabernacle said.

“When we first opened up, naturally, everyone had to find their comfort level,” the Rev. Dave Dressler of First Baptist said. “Actually, in this last year, we’ve grown.”

Polls by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research show how dramatically church attendance fell during the worst of the pandemic last year, even as many say they are now returning to regular service attendance. The poll included 1,083 adults in a sample designed to be representative of the U.S. population.

Among mainline Protestants, just 1% said in a May 2020 poll that they were attending in-person services at least once a week. In the new poll, 14% say they’re doing so now, compared to 16% who say they did in 2019.

Among evangelical Protestants, 37% now say they are attending services in person at least weekly, while 42% said they did that in 2019. In the May 2020 poll, just 11% said they were attending services in person that often.

Among Catholics, 26% attend in person at least weekly now, compared with 30% in 2019. In the 2020 poll, conducted as many bishops temporarily waived the obligation for weekly Mass attendance, just 5% were worshipping in person at least weekly.

Attendance at parishes across the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg has grown but overall, remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to Rachel A. Bryson, the Diocese’s executive director of public relations.

“Traditionally we see higher Mass attendance levels during the Christmas season. We do expect that, on average, attendance levels will increase for Christmas Masses, but we do not expect this increase to reach pre-pandemic levels,” Bryson said.

Online options help keep congregations connnected

There are online alternatives to in-person attendance at many parishes in the Diocese. Also, some broadcast through local radio, Bryson said. She encouraged parishioners to check with their home churches about in-person alternatives.

“Several parishes also hold Communion Services or distribute Holy Communion outside of the Mass, allowing the faithful who watched or listened to the Mass an opportunity to receive Holy Communion. Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion, who are laymen and women that have received spiritual and practical training in order to distribute Holy Communion, are also available to bring Holy Communion to the homebound, the sick and to those otherwise unable to attend Mass,” Bryson said.

Bond said that the average attendance on Sundays at Revival Tabernacle is about 75% to 80% of what it had been prior to March 2020. However, he said people watching services on Facebook Live more than make up the difference. That audience stretches the nation and the globe due to the church’s missionary outreach.

The strength of the online engagement spurred Bond to request an internet provider to run fiberoptic cable to the church. The internet service had been spotty at best prior to that.

Incorporating live streaming of services and recorded messages, brought on by the pandemic, will be here to stay, Bond expressed. He likened it to Jesus Christ preaching in different venues.

“All of us realize we’re going to be hybrid churches from this point forward,” Bond said.

Dressler said First Baptist averages about 100 or more attendees at Sunday service. A good day might bring in 135 people. Services are now live-streamed, in part, and the following is steady. He thanked Chris Kurtz, Dan Reardon and Tim Boetch for setting up a Facebook page for the church and making the live stream happen.

“I’ll visit a local restaurant and some folks will be there and say, ‘hey, I watched your message,’” Dressler said. “I think it’s wonderful for a local ministry.”

Some audiences still limited

Of course, the situation varies.

When Westminster United Methodist Church in Houston resumed in-person services late last year, after a seven-month halt due to COVID-19, there were Sundays when only three worshippers showed up, Pastor Meredith Mills told The Associated Press.

Since then, attendance has inched back up, but it’s still only about half the pre-pandemic turnout of 160 or 170, Mills estimates.

“It’s frustrating,” she said. “People just seem to want to leave home less these days.

At St. Ambrose Catholic Parish in Brunswick, Ohio, the six services each weekend drew a total of about 3,800 worshippers before the pandemic, according to the pastor, Bob Stec. Current weekend attendance is about 2,800, Stec says, with 1,600 or more households joining online worship.

At All Saints’ Episcopal Church in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, average Sunday attendance dropped from about 140 pre-pandemic to as low as 30 before climbing back, reaching 120 earlier this month. The Rev. Steven Paulikas credits a mandatory mask policy.

“Mask wearing puts people at ease about their health and allows them to do what people come to church to do — worship God,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.