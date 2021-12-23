ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks activate WR Tyler Lockett from reserve/COVID-19 list

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XOBeH_0dUsZ8HQ00

The Seattle Seahawks have activated wide receiver Tyler Lockett from their reserve/COVID-19 list. Lockett missed his team’s Tuesday night loss to the LA Rams as a result of being put on the list. It was only the second game that Lockett has had to sit out in his entire NFL career.

Before the news that Lockett was on the list, he was on a tear. Lockett posted 278 yards and three touchdowns over his previous two games. That brings his season totals to 1,023 yards and five scores.

Seattle also designated offensive tackle Jamarco Jones to return to practice off injured reserve.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
FanSided

Bears fans just got a massive lump of coal in their Christmas stocking

Chicago Bears fans received the news that they will have a quarterback not named Justin Fields starting in Week 16. The Chicago Bears joined their division rivals in the Detroit Lions as the only teams in the NFC to be eliminated from playoff contention. That came after the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings on the Week 15 edition of Monday Night Football. The Bears now pivot to playing the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, but they will be doing so with a depleted quarterback depth chart.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Lockett
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Sunday morning, a report suggested Russell Wilson isn’t expected to reach a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end. He said a potential trade is “very real.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks fans calling for big changes after embarrassing loss to Bears

This one hit differently. While the Seahawks’ failure today against the Bears was technically no more harmful than the other nine games they’ve lost in 2021, this one certainly feels like it’s going to make a much greater impact. Leading by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, Seattle appeared ready to cruise to a victory against another weak opponent. Chicago mounted a late comeback though and wound up winning 25-24, thanks in part to collapses in all three phases of the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Wr#The Seattle Seahawks
ESPN

Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf-Russell Wilson connection hasn't quite clicked

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf ran by Jalen Ramsey and had at least three yards on the Los Angeles Rams cornerback, in perfect position to haul in one of quarterback Russell Wilson's trademark deep balls to score the tying touchdown midway through the fourth quarter Tuesday night.
NFL
FanSided

49ers Christmas wish: Seahawks trade Russell Wilson in 2022

The 49ers would love nothing more than to have Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson traded out of the NFC West, and it looks like it might happen. For the first time since taking over the Seattle Seahawks‘ quarterbacking job back in 2012, Russell Wilson is going to be at the helm of a team that’ll finish with a losing record.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Bears’ comeback victory — without Justin Fields at the helm — might not mean much in the grand scheme. But in a difficult season, the win ‘feels amazing’ to the players.

When Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy stepped in front of the media Sunday evening at Lumen Field, celebratory music still blaring from the visitors locker room, a reporter informed him that the 25-24 comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks didn’t change anything. “No,” Nagy said, looking down. “Right.” Sunday’s win on an unusually wintry day in Seattle didn’t hold postseason implications for ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago Bears made a full effort to acquire Russell Wilson in the offseason. Would they — and Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy — be better off if the deal was made?

In an alternate universe in which the Chicago Bears made a deal for Russell Wilson, would they be battling for a playoff spot Sunday in his return to Seattle instead of worrying about pink slips in their paychecks? It’s interesting to wonder what could have been had the Bears been able to swing a massive trade for Wilson in March, and, boy, did they try to make it happen. Flash back to January ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

55K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy