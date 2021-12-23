ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12/23

pahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold and snowy tonight as the temperatures...

www.pahomepage.com

fox5ny.com

Weather forecast

Today was probably going to be our most decent day of the next several, as there are several rounds of rain coming up this week. FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has your weather forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
mypanhandle.com

Evening Weather Forecast 12-26-21

Foggy conditions will develop late tonight, but temperatures remain mild with lows around 60. Patchy to dense fog will stay possible through 8/9 AM Monday morning, with areas clearing out for the rest of the day. A mix of sun and clouds will persist above, with a 10% chance for a sprinkle in the evening hours.
ENVIRONMENT
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/26/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Winds becoming east to northeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. Tonight and Monday, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s.
ENVIRONMENT

