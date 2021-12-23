Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12/23

Foggy conditions will develop late tonight, but temperatures remain mild with lows around 60. Patchy to dense fog will stay possible through 8/9 AM Monday morning, with areas clearing out for the rest of the day. A mix of sun and clouds will persist above, with a 10% chance for a sprinkle in the evening hours.
Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Winds becoming east to northeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. Tonight and Monday, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s.
Good Morning and Happy Monday! We’re starting off the day chilly but clear and sunny with just a few scattered clouds. Throughout the day today, more clouds will begin to roll into the region and we’ll be topping out below average with highs in the mid to upper 30s. For this afternoon we’re tracking an […]
