ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

SB 992: about those legal bills

By Michael Bersin
showmeprogress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSB 992 Creates provisions relating to attorney’s fees for certain civil actions brought against political subdivisions. SB 992 – In a civil action brought by the Attorney General against a political subdivision, including school...

showmeprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

Republicans introduce marijuana legalization bill

SANDUSKY — Two Republicans in the Ohio House have introduced a bill that would fully legalize marijuana possession and use in Ohio. House Bill 498, authored by state Rep. Jamie Callender, R-Concord, and state Rep. Ron Ferguson, R-Wintersville, seems to have a better chance of passage than an earlier and similar bill introduced by Democrats, as Republicans control the Ohio General Assembly.
SANDUSKY, OH
khqa.com

Senator files bill requiring Schmitt to pay legal fees

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Democratic State Senator from St. Louis has filed legislation to make Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office pay the legal fees of school districts and local governments when he sues them and loses. According to a press release, Senator Doug Beck filed the legislation against what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

Bill Offers Benefits To Those Fired For Not Getting Vaccinated

(Columbia, SC) -- Proposed legislation in South Carolina would provide financial assistance to people fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. If passed, someone who loses their job for refusing to get vaccinated would be eligible for unemployment benefits. Lawmakers who support the bill hope it will deter vaccine mandates...
COLUMBIA, SC
Hartford Business

CT law firm, legal aid group partner to aid those hoping to expunge cannabis convictions

With adult-use recreational cannabis officially legalized in the state earlier this year, Connecticut Legal Services and law firm Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP are collaborating to help people erase past cannabis-related offenses from their records. Carmody and Connecticut Legal Services, which operates as the state’s largest legal aid agency,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Attorney General#A Civil Action#The General Assembly
hometownstations.com

Gov. DeWine signs legalized sports gambling bill

Governor Mike DeWine has signed legislation to legalize sports gambling in Ohio. His signing Wednesday of the legislation, approved by lawmakers earlier this month, will allow people to place sports wagers online, at casinos, racinos, and at stand-alone betting kiosks in bars, restaurants, and professional sports facilities. The legislation approved December 10th mandates that sports betting be available by January 1, 2023. It's expected to take months for the casino control commission to formulate rules and regulations. Operators will pay a 10% tax on their net revenue to the state to help fund K to 12 education and problem gambling programs.
HOBBIES
Washington Post

Supreme Court cases over vaccine mandates are really about whether government can protect us

What powers does the federal government possess to combat a deadly virus that doesn’t recognize state boundaries?. Must the federal government stand by helplessly when red-state governors, rather than adopting vaccine and mask mandates, instead block them — harming their own residents in the face of a pandemic that has already cost more than 810,000 lives?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

De Blasio on signing noncitizen voting bill despite 'big legal questions': My focus is on COVID

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio briefly addressed his decision to sign a bill allowing noncitizens to vote in city elections despite having issues with it. In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," de Blasio admitted that he is not 100% behind the concept of allowing noncitizens to vote, then immediately shifted to what he said is a more pressing concern: dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
northwestmoinfo.com

Push to Pass Bill to Legalize Sports Betting

There is a push for the legalization of sports gambling in Missouri through a bill in the upcoming state legislation. The upcoming bill is being introduced by Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, a republican for the 34th District representing Platte & Buchanan Counties. Senate Bill 764 would legalize betting on sports and bets to be placed on mobile or online through devices with geofencing capabilities that can guarantee the bettor is in Missouri.
HOBBIES
tucson.com

State could be billed for legal challenges to school quarantine rules

PHOENIX — If your child is sent home to quarantine when school resumes because of possible exposure to COVID-19, you have the right to challenge that in court. And the state even will pay for your lawyer. That bit of information comes because state Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, decided...
PHOENIX, AZ
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Biden is quietly erasing one of Trump’s cruelest legacies

It has been overshadowed by months of Democratic infighting and the searing national debate over Jan. 6, but the Biden administration is quietly erasing one of the cruelest legacies of Donald Trump’s presidency. This is a genuine achievement, in both symbolic and practical terms. Opinions to start the day,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy