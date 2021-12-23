Cuomo won't be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges in Nassau County for a 2019 incident in which he allegedly inappropriately touched a state trooper, prosecutors announced Thursday. After an “exhaustive” investigation by the Nassau District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors concluded that the allegations of misconduct were “credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law,” Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement. After winning praise for his response to COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic, Cuomo took a very public fall from grace earlier this year after numerous allegations of sexual harassment from women on his staff and within his orbit. He announced his resignation in August after a scathing report by the New York attorney general’s office found that he had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, including a state trooper on his protective detail. The report said he had “run his hand across her stomach” and “run his finger down her back,” in addition to making unsolicited sexual comments.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO