Public Safety

Cuomo won't be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
Daily Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won't face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019, a Long Island prosecutor said Thursday. Acting Nassau County...

www.thedailytimes.com

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges in Nassau County for a 2019 incident in which he allegedly inappropriately touched a state trooper, prosecutors announced Thursday. After an “exhaustive” investigation by the Nassau District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors concluded that the allegations of misconduct were “credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law,” Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement. After winning praise for his response to COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic, Cuomo took a very public fall from grace earlier this year after numerous allegations of sexual harassment from women on his staff and within his orbit. He announced his resignation in August after a scathing report by the New York attorney general’s office found that he had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, including a state trooper on his protective detail. The report said he had “run his hand across her stomach” and “run his finger down her back,” in addition to making unsolicited sexual comments.
