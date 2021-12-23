ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hancock lifts Milwaukee past St. Xavier (Illinois) 74-52

By The Associated Press
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Devon Hancock had 18 points to carry Milwaukee to a 74-52 win over St. Xavier (Illinois) on Thursday....

Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
State
Illinois State
Raleigh News & Observer

Antetokounmpo not on injury report after COVID absence

Giannis Antetokounmpo could be returning to action for the Milwaukee Bucks just in time for Christmas, as he isn't listed on the Bucks’ injury report for Saturday's game. That doesn’t guarantee the two-time MVP will be be back on the court for the holiday matchup against the Boston Celtics after spending time in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

A holiday wish list for the UConn women’s basketball team

HARTFORD, Conn. — The No. 11 UConn women’s basketball team dispersed for the holiday break showcasing the growth it has made since losing reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers until February with a knee injury. The Huskies also showed how much work lies in front of...
BASKETBALL
Raleigh News & Observer

NBA insiders know the Charlotte Hornets’ biggest problem. It isn’t a cheap fix

His team is among those that have already clobbered the Charlotte Hornets, taking them apart with precision and ease in a double-digit victory. So he’s more than qualified to offer up his take, given it’s a requirement on his job description to be as knowledgeable about the personnel scattered throughout the league as possible. Perhaps in a cheery, festive holiday mood, the high-ranking Western Conference team official didn’t dump on the Hornets when asked for his thoughts on their roster.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

This isn’t the first time the UConn women’s basketball team has been hit with injuries. Here’s what this year’s Huskies can learn from the past.

No basketball team is lucky enough to avoid injuries for an entire season. But the bout of ailments the 2021-22 UConn women’s basketball team has experienced so far this year — leaving it without reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers as well as three other critical pieces in Azzi Fudd, Nika Mühl and Aubrey Griffin — is rather usual for the program, especially in recent years.
BASKETBALL
Deadline

Hawai’i Bowl Canceled As Covid Impacts Second College Bowl Game Of Season

The University of Hawai’i has been forced to bow out of playing in the Hawai’i Bowl, which was scheduled to kick off in its traditional Christmas Eve TV slot this evening on ESPN. The host school, which was to play Memphis in Honolulu, cited Covid issues within the football program and pulled out late Thursday night, forcing the cancellation. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision,” athletics director David Matlin said. “The recent surge in Covid-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches,...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Hawks’ John Collins, Jalen Johnson added to health and safety protocol

John Collins and Jalen Johnson became the ninth and 10 Hawks players to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocol when they were placed on the list Sunday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Both appeared in the Hawks’ 101-87 Christmas Day loss at the Knicks on Saturday.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Lakers sign guard Darren Collison, forward Stanley Johnson

LOS ANGELES — The Lakers have signed Darren Collison to a 10-day contract, getting the point guard to return to the NBA after he retired in 2019, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who is not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Since the Lakers...
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Malik Monk shines for Lakers after enduring COVID protocol chaos

At long last, Lakers sharpshooter Malik Monk was cleared out of the NBA's heath and safety protocols and able to play. The ups and downs of the testing, Monk being cleared and then not cleared, were confusing for him. But once he was able to take the court Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, Monk was a bright spot for the Lakers during their 122-115 loss to the Brooklyn Net in one of the NBA's marquee Christmas Day games.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Lonzo Ball joins 2 teammates and coach Billy Donovan in NBA protocols as Chicago Bulls continue to battle a COVID-19 outbreak

Lonzo Ball became the third Chicago Bulls player to enter the league’s COVID-19 protocols Sunday. Ball joined teammates Tony Bradley and Alfonzo McKinnie after coach Billy Donovan entered the NBA protocols Thursday. Sunday marked the first day of increased testing throughout the league to prevent further outbreaks due to...
NBA
cnycentral.com

College Basketball: Syracuse v. Brown preview

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The recent spike of COVID-19 in Onondaga County has affected thousands of Central New Yorkers, including dozens of players on the Syracuse Men’s Basketball team. The Orange were forced to postpone their last two games against Lehigh (12/18) and Cornell (12/21) due to COVID-19 issues surrounding the team. Head coach, Jim Boeheim said 14 out of the 20 players and managers on the team tested positive for COVID-19 during the middle part of December, just days after the 79-75 loss to Georgetown. Syracuse was able to pick up a game against Brown (12/27) to offset the postponement of either the Lehigh or Cornell game, which may or may not be made up because nothing is guaranteed during a pandemic. Putting COVID-19 aside, the Orange is looking to get back in the win column for the first time in almost a month. Syracuse’s last win came back on December 4 during a 63-60 road win against Florida State. The Orange have lost its last two games, including a 67-53 defeat to Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic, followed by the four point loss to Georgetown.
SYRACUSE, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

COVID-afflicted Pistons crushed by Spurs

The Pistons had only nine healthy players available, and they weren't the only unit that was shorthanded in Sunday's match-up against the San Antonio Spurs. There were only two officials for the game, after a last-minute entry into the health and safety protocols. That's where the NBA is now, in the midst of COVID protocols and the ever-changing status of players, coaches and everything in the NBA.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Heat win 3rd straight, pull away from Magic 93-83

This speaks to how highly the Miami Heat think of Omer Yurtseven. After his finest game as a pro, the Heat told him he's capable of even more. Yurtseven scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in his first start, Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin each scored 17 points in their returns and the Heat beat the Orlando Magic 93-83 on Sunday.
NBA

