The Omicron surge blazing across the rest of the United States has not yet torched Georgia or Augusta, although it is likely here, Augusta doctors said. Even with that possibility, most vaccinated people can still keep holiday plans by using some precautions and common sense, they said. The Omicron variant took a dramatic jump in one week, going from 12.6% of all viruses sequenced nationally to 73.2%, replacing Delta as the dominant strain, according to tracking data from...

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO