St Mirren draw shows how footballing fortunes can fluctuate – Callum McGregor

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Callum McGregor believes Celtic’s goalless draw at St Mirren, just days after their Premier Sports Cup final triumph, demonstrated football’s fluctuations.

After beating Hibernian 2-1 at Hampden Park on Sunday to claim the first piece of silverware of Ange Postecoglou’s tenure, the Hoops travelled to Paisley on Wednesday night to take on a Covid-affected Saints side who had gone nine games without a win.

Injuries affected the Hoops line-up as boss Postecoglou made six changes but it was still a surprise when the home side held out for a point.

Celtic are now six points behind cinch Premiership leaders Rangers and Hoops skipper McGregor, noting that the Parkhead side have lost only once in 18 games as they prepare for the Boxing Day game against bottom side St Johnstone in Perth, said: “We can’t get too carried away and focus on the one result. We’ve been winning games for a long time now and we’ve been consistent over a period of time.

“We’ve been looking like the team we want to be. We want to add a bit of quality to that in the moments we need.

“But it’s been a good body of work over the period so far, in terms of where we started to where we are. We need to stay calm.

“In football, if you ever need a reminder of what the game can do, that was it the other night. You go from Sunday to that.

“But we know exactly where we are as a group and where we want to get to. There’s still a lot of work to be done.

“We’ll dust ourselves down. It was obviously a disappointing result but psychologically it doesn’t change anything too much.

“We still want to go out on a high and then we know how important the games are when we start back.

“We want to rectify the other night come the end of the month.”

McGregor was glad to hear that the Premiership break will start after the Boxing Day fixtures.

The subsequent two fixture cards have been postponed following restrictions on crowd numbers, which were announced by the Scottish Government on Tuesday.

Fixtures from December 29 and January 2-3 have been put back to January 17-18 and February 1-2 respectively.

Celtic’s home game against Rangers, scheduled for January 2, has been put back to February 2 and McGregor hopes the crowds will be back by then.

The Scotland midfielder said: “The fans are essential. We need the supporters and the atmosphere.

“We’ve played behind closed doors before and no one likes it.

“It’s important to give it as much time as possible to get the fans back in.

“There’s a massive financial incentive to clubs as well to have supporters there and this gives us three or four weeks to try to push for it.

“You saw it (the Rangers game) last season behind closed doors. It’s just not the same.

“Even with limited supporters it’s not the same either.

“As a product, Scottish football needs as many supporters in as possible for these big games.

“You’ve also got Hibs v Hearts as well as Celtic and Rangers.

“We want to promote the product and I’m hoping we can do that once we get back after the new year.”

Related
newschain

Callum McGregor believes cup final win would confirm Celtic’s progress

Captain Callum McGregor believes winning the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian on Sunday would confirm Celtic’s progress under Ange Postecoglou. The former Australia boss has stamped his mark on the Parkhead club since taking over in the summer with a new-look team and a high-tempo style of play, and the last-gasp 2-1 win at Ross County in midweek made it six wins in a row for the in-form Hoops.
SOCCER
newschain

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou sympathises with Covid-hit St Mirren

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou acknowledged the indiscriminate nature of Covid-19 as he prepares to face virus-ravaged St Mirren in Paisley on Wednesday night. St Mirren failed in a request to get the game postponed on Tuesday after recording more positive tests, four days after being forced to suspend training amid an outbreak.
SOCCER
newschain

Boss Callum Davidson admits confidence is low at St Johnstone

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson knows he has work to do to restore his players’ confidence after they suffered a sixth consecutive defeat. Saints looked short of belief as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Motherwell at Fir Park. Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly was only troubled once, when...
SOCCER
vavel.com

Potter laments Brighton's late Boxing Day kick-off as fans face attendance issues

Graham Potter has expressed his concern over Brighton & Hove Albion's Boxing Day fixture against Brentford, with issues raised by supporters over the late kick-off time. With the Premier League match scheduled as the designated late kick off, factors such as covid-19 restrictions, travel - specifically, public transport - concerns, and the tedious task of navigating to the AMEX Stadium one day after Christmas leaves a heightened chance of a somewhat barren stadium come kick-off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Callum Mcgregor
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Daily Mail

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold says he would sign Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-min in January if he were Reds manager... as star right back describes pair as 'outstanding'

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed who would be his two dream signings for Liverpool if he was Reds manager next month. The 23-year-old is thriving again for the Reds this season, scoring a piledriver last week against Newcastle and registering eight assists for the second-placed Reds so far this season. Yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank knows how important Ivan Toney is for Brentford

Thomas Frank admits Ivan Toney is crucial to his Brentford game plan and the striker is likely to start at Brighton on Boxing Day.The 25-year-old returned to action as a second-half substitute in the midweek Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea after a spell out with coronavirus.Bees manager Frank has not confirmed Toney, who has scored five goals this term, will definitely start at the Amex Stadium but he is certainly keen to get him back in action as quickly as possible.“He is fine,” Frank said. “He should be in a better place for Boxing Day. I will not name the...
SOCCER
#Football#St Johnstone#Rangers#Premier Sports#Paisley#Covid#Hoops#Parkhead#Premiership#Scottish
Yardbarker

Celtic put at risk after SPFL decision, says St Mirren boss

Jim Goodwin has said that the decision to allow the game between St Mirren & Celtic during the week put players of both clubs at risk of exposure to COVID-19. The St Mirren boss, who will take his team to Ibrox on Sunday, said to Sky Sports that he asked that the Saints board consider refusing to play after their requests to have the game postponed were ignored by the governing body.
SOCCER
The Independent

Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham suffered bad day at the office in Southampton defeat, says David Moyes

David Moyes admitted West Ham suffered a bad day at the office after they were beaten 3-2 by Southampton.A late header from Jan Bednarek condemned the Hammers to defeat after they had twice hauled themselves level in the Premier League clash at the London Stadium.Southampton took the lead after only eight minutes when Mohamed Elyounoussi finished from the edge of the penalty area.Substitute Michail Antonio equalised before James Ward-Prowse put Saints back in front with a penalty after Craig Dawson brought down Armando Broja.Said Benrahma swept the Hammers level again only for Bednarek to nod in a Ward-Prowse free-kick and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

St Mirren ask SPFL to reschedule games with Celtic and Rangers due to Covid-19

Covid-hit St Mirren insisted they tried everything possible to fulfil fixtures against Celtic and Rangers before further disruption prompted them to request postponements. St Mirren have asked the Scottish Professional Football League to reschedule their game against Celtic, who are due to visit Paisley on Wednesday night, and their Boxing Day trip to Ibrox.
SOCCER
newschain

Callum Davidson insists St Johnstone need to improve defensively

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has challenged his players to rediscover their defensive solidity against Celtic. Saints frustrated Celtic for large periods at Hampden little over a month ago and only lost the Premier Sports Cup semi-final to a solitary James Forrest goal after a suspicion of handball against Jota when he brought down a sliced clearance.
SOCCER
newschain

Callum Davidson calls on St Johnstone players to battle for survival or leave

Callum Davidson has told his St Johnstone players to roll up their sleeves or risk being shown the door. The Perth club made history last season by winning both domestic cup competitions but the current cinch Premiership campaign has lurched from one disappointment to the next and the McDiarmid Park outfit find themselves bottom of the table.
SPORTS
