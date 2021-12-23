Arrive early and be prepared when travelling by air

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expecting to screen around 30-million people this holiday season, up from 2021. Thursday is expecting to be one of the busiest days for travel. Officials are concerned visitors will be coming into the state without realizing Hawaii still has a travel...
INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of the busy holiday season, Indianapolis International Airport says it’s ready for the expected high volumes of travelers. Experts predict Thursday, December 23rd, as one of the busier travel days nationwide. Hopper, in its Holiday Travel Outlook, expects 2.5 million seats to depart that day. In Indianapolis, airport officials expect 14,000-16,000 travelers […]
KENNER, La. — The Transportation Security Administration or TSA is bracing for a surge in holiday travel from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3. At Louis Armstrong International Airport, officials say the number of available airline seats are up 60% compared to 2020 and down 20% compared to 2019. "We...
Today, BNA says they will start seeing an uptick in travelers, with just over a week until Christmas. In fact, they expect to see passenger volume double from last year. All this one day after the Omicron variant is reported in Tennessee.
It’s expected to be a very busy travel season this year. Detroit Metro Airport anticipates 1.2 million travelers during the holidays, a significant increase compared to this time last year. Airport spokesperson Erica Donerson shared some tips with Michigan News Network for those traveling with gifts. “Please do not...
SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – It is beginning to look a lot like a white Christmas in some areas of the country. Despite some weak weather forecasted for the Twin Tiers this week, residents who are planning to visit family out west should prepare for heavy snow and rain for the next few days. The states that could likely be impacted include Washington, Oregon, and California.
AUSTIN, Texas — Following a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel season, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) is expecting to stay busy in the coming weeks with Christmas and New Year's right around the corner. ABIA said this usually isn't usually the busiest time of the year, but is still advising travelers to...
Thousands of travelers were hoping to make it home for Christmas this year but were left stranded as airlines canceled flights with the spread of the omicron variant. Flyers in Palm Beach International Airport thankful flights not canceled.
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is gearing up for a busy week of holiday travel. In a news release Tuesday from the city of Idaho Falls it said, “With the increased number of flights offered at IDA, additional airlines serving the region and reduced fares, passenger levels at the region’s busiest airport are going to see continued high volumes for the holidays.”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are preparing for the busiest holiday travel weeks ahead at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN). The TSA and airport officials is offering the following tips to reduce stress: Wear a face mask everywhere in the airport and […]
(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) The Illinois Tollway is working to make travel a little easier over the holidays. Spokesperson Dan Rozek says officials are working to remove congestion on the roads. He also recommends adding the license plate number of out-of-town guests to your I-PASS account to save them the hassle of the tolls. Rozek added that an I-PASS makes a good gift.
WNCT's Erin Jenkins was at Pitt-Greenville Airport as people were busy coming and going for the holidays. With Thursday expected to be the busiest air travel day, officials say to bring your patience, arrive early and don't forget your mask.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- AAA’s year end travel forecast says that in 2019 over 119 million Americans went away for the holidays. That number dipped in 2020 to over 81 million but there is expected to be a rebound this year with the expectation of over 109 million. AAA Mid-Atlantic External Communications Manager Ken Grant says there is pent-up demand for people to head elsewhere for the holidays.
[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Continuing the strong rebound of its tourism sector, Jamaica welcomed a total of seven thousand air passengers arriving into Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) last Saturday (Dec. 11). This is a new record number of air arrivals to the airport in one day since reopening the island’s borders in June 2020.
Comments / 0